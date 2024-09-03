The 9th Gen iPad is still at its super low Labor Day price

Some of the Amazon Labor Day deals are continuing after the big day, and that includes a huge 40% discount on the Apple iPad 9th generation. If you’re happy to go with slightly older tech, you can buy the tablet for just $199 and save $130. A fantastic discount on a still highly sought after tablet, this is one of the best Apple deals around. If you’re keen to indulge in some post Labor Day deals, this is your chance to do so. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9th generation

The Apple iPad 9th generation may be showing its age a little, but it remains one of the best iPads for anyone on a budget. That’s even more true while it’s discounted. While the newer standard iPad is pretty expensive for what it offers, the Apple iPad 9th generation has all the essentials at a great price.

It has a delightful 10.2-inch Retina display which provides incredible detail and vivid colors. It also has True Tone support, so the display adjusts to the color temperature of the room you’re using it in so you always get a comfortable experience. It uses the A13 Bionic chip, which is seen in the iPhone 11 range and is still pretty speedy. With regular updates to iPadOS, you won’t miss out on the latest features and software upgrades here. The Apple iPad 9th generation is all about ease of use, which is why it’s still one of the best tablets for many people.

It also has front and back cameras. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera supports Center Stage, so it’s all set for making you look professional on video calls. On the back is a 8MP Wide back camera which is good for taking photos while you’re out and about. 64GB of storage means plenty of room for all your files and apps.

An excellent entry point for many people, the Apple iPad 9th generation normally costs $329, but right now you can buy it from Amazon for $199 as part of the Labor Day sales that are soon concluding. Check it out now before the discount ends very soon. 40% off is not a discount to ignore.