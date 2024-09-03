 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 9th Gen iPad is still at its super low Labor Day price

By
The iPad 10.2 is great for reading.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Some of the Amazon Labor Day deals are continuing after the big day, and that includes a huge 40% discount on the Apple iPad 9th generation. If you’re happy to go with slightly older tech, you can buy the tablet for just $199 and save $130. A fantastic discount on a still highly sought after tablet, this is one of the best Apple deals around. If you’re keen to indulge in some post Labor Day deals, this is your chance to do so. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9th generation

The Apple iPad 9th generation may be showing its age a little, but it remains one of the best iPads for anyone on a budget. That’s even more true while it’s discounted. While the newer standard iPad is pretty expensive for what it offers, the Apple iPad 9th generation has all the essentials at a great price.

It has a delightful 10.2-inch Retina display which provides incredible detail and vivid colors. It also has True Tone support, so the display adjusts to the color temperature of the room you’re using it in so you always get a comfortable experience. It uses the A13 Bionic chip, which is seen in the iPhone 11 range and is still pretty speedy. With regular updates to iPadOS, you won’t miss out on the latest features and software upgrades here. The Apple iPad 9th generation is all about ease of use, which is why it’s still one of the best tablets for many people.

It also has front and back cameras. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera supports Center Stage, so it’s all set for making you look professional on video calls. On the back is a 8MP Wide back camera which is good for taking photos while you’re out and about. 64GB of storage means plenty of room for all your files and apps.

An excellent entry point for many people, the Apple iPad 9th generation normally costs $329, but right now you can buy it from Amazon for $199 as part of the Labor Day sales that are soon concluding. Check it out now before the discount ends very soon. 40% off is not a discount to ignore.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
The 2022 iPad Air, the ‘best overall tablet,’ has a nice $250 discount today
The iPad Pro on a desk next to a stylus and AirPods.

The Apple iPad consistently ranks as one of the best tablets on the market. Even if you’ve never used an Apple product before, we guarantee you’ll feel like you’ve been using an iPad for years after just a day or two with one. These are fast and powerful touchscreen devices that are packed with features and customizations, and right now, Best Buy is offering a significant discount on one of the best iPad models.

We’re talking about the 2022 iPad Air, which we ranked as the best overall tablet for 2024. Today, you’ll be able to take the Apple tablet home for $500. At full price, this model goes for $750. Best Buy deals tend to last all week, but some sales only last for a day or two. That being said, you may want to ask fast on this iPad promo, as it's definitely one of the best tablet deals we've seen today.

Read more
Best tablet deals: iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Fire, and more
Front face of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Whether for work, play, or anything in between, a new tablet can make a nice addition to your device lineup. They’re perfect for kids, professionals, and content creators, and most brands have a tablet to offer for every price point. Tablets also make great tech for some savings, as even the best tablets will see a discount pretty readily. There are a lot of tablet deals going on right now and among them are some of the best Samsung tablet deals, best iPad deals, and best Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals we’ve seen. There are even some Amazon Fire Tablet deals and Kindle deals to check out. Below you’ll find what we feel are the best tablet deals to shop right now, as well as some information on why each might best suit your tablet needs.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) -- $145, was $160

If you need an Android tablet for simple tasks like browsing the internet and watching streaming shows, the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be enough for you. Its 8.7-inch screen is decent with WXGA+ resolution, while maintaining portability so you can easily hold the tablet in one hand. Its internal storage is limited at 32GB, but you can expand it by up to 1TB using a microSD card. For the clumsy ones, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for you because it's protected by a sturdy metal frame.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is still at its Prime Day price
Apps page on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

It's been a couple of weeks since the Samsung Galaxy deals of Prime Day ended, but don't tell that to Amazon, which is still selling the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for only $200. That's how much it was going for during the shopping event, so we're not sure if this $100 discount on the wearable device's original price of $300 is a generous offer or simply a mistake. Either way, you probably have limited time to take advantage of this bargain, so if you're interested, complete your purchase for the smartwatch right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 doesn't make the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 obsolete -- in fact, it even makes the previous-generation version a better purchase if you can get it with a discount. Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comparison reveals that outside of the upgraded processor and a few new health features, there's no huge reason to go for the latest version of the smartwatch.

Read more