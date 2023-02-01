Latest iPad Air is down to its lowest-ever price

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2022 Apple iPad Air, the latest version in its line of high-performance tablets, is down to its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s iPad deals. The device’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model will be yours for $500, down $99 from its original price of $599 — a bargain that will surely attract a lot of attention from all kinds of shoppers. Before the tablet gets sold out, you should act fast and take advantage of the offer.

Why you should buy the 2022 Apple iPad Air

The 2022 Apple iPad Air sits on top of our list of the best tablets for a variety of reasons, beginning with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 2360 x 1640 resolution that delivers an immersive viewing experience through sharp details and vivid colors. Inside the tablet are Apple’s M1 processor and 8GB of RAM, which make it more than capable of running demanding apps without any hint of slowdowns or crashes. The iPad Air also features a 12MP Wide rear-facing camera that can record 4K video, a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera with Center Stage to keep you in focus during video calls, and a battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

When comparing the 2022 Apple iPad Air and 2022 Apple iPad, its cheaper sibling, it’s worth it to spend a bit more on the iPad Air because of the anti-reflective coating on its display, more powerful performance with the M1 chip, and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil. Additionally, while both tablets are on iPadOS 16, the M1 chip on the iPad Air enables external display support and the Stage Manager feature, which lets you resize tabs, reorder them, and group multiple apps together.

If you’re on the lookout for tablet deals, it will be tough to find a better offer than Amazon’s $99 price cut for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2022 Apple iPad Air. The discount knocks the tablet down to $500, its lowest-ever price, from $599 originally. There’s no information on how much time remains on the bargain, so you’ll want to hurry up with your purchase if you want to get that done before the price of the 2022 Apple iPad Air goes back to normal.

