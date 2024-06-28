Quick! Best Buy cut the price of the 5th Gen iPad by $220 today only

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve been looking around for solid iPad deals, look no more! Best Buy offers some of the best markdowns on Apple’s mobile tech, and right now you can purchase the 10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Gen) with Apple’s M1 chip for $530. That’s a $220 discount compared to the tablet’s normal pricing.

Why you should buy the 10.9-inch iPad Air

The iPad is far more than a run-of-the-mill tablet. In fact, one could argue that this mobile Apple tech is an all-hands-on-deck portable workstation. While the M1 was the company’s first stab at in-house processors, it produces some impressive results. You can expect blistering-fast performance from browsing to apps; all of which will be experienced on the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with sRGB colors and True Tone capabilities.

Equipped with 256GB of internal storage, you should have plenty of bytes to store all your most important documents, photos, videos, and music files. Of course, you can always sign up for extra iCloud storage if push comes to shove.

Available in Blue, Space Gray, Pink, Purple, and Starlight colors, the 10.9-inch Air also feature a USB-C port for keeping your iPad packed with battery and loaded with data. On a full charge, you can expect around 10 hours of use.

The 5th Gen iPad also has an impressive camera system. You’ll have your choice of two lenses: a 12MP Ultra Wide front cam with Center Stage and a 12MP Wide lens. Whether you’re photographing a subject up close or very far away, you can expect awesome visuals. Plus, it’s a breeze to alter and enhance images with the iPad Photos app.

We’re not sure how much longer this deal is going to last, so take advantage while you can: Score the 10.9-inch iPad Air with Apple’s M1 for only $530 while the sale lasts. And while you’re still here, you could also have a look at the best tablet deals we found this week. We have a list of other great Apple deals too!