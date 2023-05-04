iPad Mini just dropped back down to its cheapest-ever price

The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini is again down to its cheapest-ever price of $400 on Amazon, following a $99 discount on its sticker price of $499. This version of Apple’s tablet is always in demand whenever it appears on our list of the best iPad deals, so we’re not expecting this offer to last long. If you’ve had your eyes on the iPad Mini, don’t miss this chance to get the device for much cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini

The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini, which was released in 2021, is powered by the A15 Bionic chip that’s also found in the iPhone 13 series, and it’s equipped with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that will help you appreciate the details in your favorite shows and games. Between the Apple iPad Mini 2021 and Apple iPad Mini 2019, its predecessor, the newer version of the tablet is the one to go for because of its updated design that removes the home button and makes the bezels surrounding the display thinner, the faster processor, more RAM at 4GB from 3GB, the improved camera at 12MP from 8MP, and the addition of support for 5G technology.

In our iPad Air 2022 versus iPad Mini 2021 discussion, the advantages of the smaller tablet include its lighter weight so it’s easy to bring with you during your travels, while the more compact size means your hands won’t get tired from holding it if you’re using it for several hours. Both tablets support the second-generation Apple Pencil and iPadOS 15, so you won’t be missing out on what the accessory and the operating system bring if you decide to purchase the iPad Mini 2021.

There are a lot of tablet deals on Amazon, but its $99 discount for the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini is up there among the retailer’s best offers. The device is yours for just $400 instead of its sticker price of $499, but there’s no time to waste because stocks are probably selling out right now. If you want the latest Apple iPad Mini in your hands for its lowest-ever price so far, don’t hesitate to complete your purchase as the deal may no longer be available tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations