iPad Air, iPad Mini just got unprecedented price cuts

Apple fans are always on the lookout for iPad deals because the tablets don’t come cheap. If you’ve got an eye on the iPad Mini or the iPad Air, the good news is that the latest models are down to their lowest ever prices on Amazon, each with a $99 discount on their sticker prices. These offers will surely draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last — if you want to purchase either iPad, it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $400, was $499

The 2021 Apple iPad Mini packs a punch in its relatively smaller frame, with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM — the same configuration on the iPhone 13 — promising smooth performance when multitasking and using demanding apps like video games. The tablet features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution, which is a great screen for watching streaming content and drawing using the Apple Pencil 2. There’s a 12MP Wide rear camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera on the tablet, with the latter coming with the Center Stage feature that keeps you in focus during video calls. The iPad Mini also features the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, to prevent unauthorized usage and to provide protection for services like Apple Pay.

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB) — $650, was $749

If you’re thinking about investing in tablet deals, you might as well buy the top option in our list of the best tablets — the 2022 Apple iPad Air. It promises lightning fast performance with Apple’s M1 processor, which is the same one inside the 2021 iPad Pro and 2020 MacBook Air. The gorgeous and immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is large enough to handle tasks such as editing videos, but still compact enough for the tablet to remain comfortable to hold. It also comes with a 12MP Wide rear camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, Touch ID, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, but it adds Wi-Fi 6 compatibility to enable faster connections to the internet. For some, the iPad Air may function as a laptop replacement when used with the Magic Keyboard.

