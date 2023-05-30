The latest iPad Mini is $100 off, and it’s worth considering

Apple’s iPad lineup remains one of the most popular tablet options on the market, and if you’re looking for savings in both space and money, the Apple iPad Mini is worth considering right now. Amazon currently has the latest generation iPad Mini marked down to just $400, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $500. This is an impressive discount on a product that doesn’t often see one, so hop over to Amazon to grab it while you can.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

At its core, the Apple iPad Mini is a scaled-down version of the popular Apple iPad Air. It lacks the M1 chip you’ll find in the iPad Air, but still provides all of the performance most people could possibly hope for in a tablet you can easily hold with one hand. It features an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, who while the smaller form factor and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display keep your backpack a little lighter, you’re still able to carry around all of the capability you need for editing photos, creating digital art, taking notes, and even video editing. The iPad Mini’s cameras are also quite impressive, and can be put to good use by content creators or anyone looking to capture the world around them.

One of the biggest selling points when considering a product like the iPad Mini is the name on the box. Apple is known for making great, enjoyable products, and using a device with the Apple name on it brings with it access to the Apple hardware and software ecosystems. The iPad Mini works with Apple Pencil 2, a great tool for creatives and note-takers, and anyone who prefers a stylus to their fingers when interacting with the touchscreen. The iPad Mini also comes with access to all sorts of great Apple software, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Safari, Pages, Number, and iCloud. It’s a versatile device that capable of becoming your notepad, photo studio, scanner, canvas, and mobile office.

Just $399 at Amazon today, the Apple iPad Mini is a must-have device. This deal offers a rare $100 savings from the iPad Mini’s regular price of $499, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations