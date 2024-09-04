One of my favorite iPads has a significant discount at Amazon

One of the best iPad deals at the moment is over at Amazon. Today, you can buy the Apple iPad mini 6th generation for $380 instead of $499. The $119 discount is a sizeable one, working out at 24% off. It’s a tremendous value for an iPad that is one of my favorite tablets from recent years. Apple deals are always worth checking out, so we’re here to tell you all about how great the iPad mini is and how it’ll fit into your lifestyle perfectly.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad mini

I’ve used many of the best iPads over the years, and the Apple iPad mini is my favorite. That’s because it bridges the gap between phone and laptop perfectly. iPads like the iPad Pro are great, but they’re big and I feel like I might as well grab my laptop instead. Alternatively, when I need something a little bigger than my phone, the Apple iPad mini is perfect.

The Apple iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display which looks delightful. It embraces technologies like True Tone, P3 wide color, and also has ultralow reflectivity so it’s perfect for using in pretty much any lighting environment. It uses the A15 Bionic chip, which is fast and just right for all your tablet using needs.

Besides being great for all your productivity needs, the Apple iPad mini is also good for taking video calls. That’s thanks to its 12MP ultra wide front camera, which supports Center Stage so you’re always the center of attention on the call when you speak. There’s also a 12MP wide back camera for taking photos, which is a convenient touch — even if I don’t find myself needing it too often.

The key joy from the Apple iPad mini is its simplicity. It’s the perfect size to hold in your hand so it’s great for relaxing with when you just want to browse online or watch some videos. It’s the ultimate cozy tablet while still being powerful enough to get stuff done, and easily one of the best tablets around.

Usually priced at $499, the Apple iPad mini is currently down to $380 at Amazon right now. One of the best iPads for general use, the $119 discount makes this the ideal time to buy. Check it out now by hitting the link below.