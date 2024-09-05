The 6th Gen iPad Pro is $800 off at Best Buy for the next 48 hours

When it comes to reliable tablets, the Apple iPad has developed quite the reputation for delivering an exceptional mobile experience. Equipped with powerful Apple processors, display tech, and a host of exciting features, one of the best iPad models on the market right now is on sale at Best Buy today through 11:59pm tomorrow (September 6). The unit we’re referring to is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple’s M2 chip.

Over the next 48 hours, this iPad will be priced at $1,400, when it usually sells for $1,600. We also have a big list of Apple deals that covers everything from iPads and MacBooks to AirPods!

Why you should buy the 12.9-inch iPad Pro

As far as power and performance go, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has got you covered. This iteration of the Apple classic comes with an Apple M2 chip for both central processing (8 cores) and graphics (10 cores). On top of 2TB of storage, this version of the iPad runs iPadOS 16, so it’s fair to say you should expect lightning-fast UI navigation, load times, and next to no slowdown, even with multiple apps, games, and tabs opened at the same time.

Visually, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina XDR display with Pro Motion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Whether you plan on using the iPad for basic web browsing, photo editing, watching movies, or anything in between, you’ll be floored at just how bright and colorful the picture can be. And thanks to an impressive 12MP and 10MP camera system, you’ll be able to take some impressive-looking photographs and videos, too!

On a full charge, this version of the iPad Pro should last for up to 10 hours. Recharging is handled by the single USB-C port that doubles as a Thunderbolt connector. You’ll also be able to purchase and pair an Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, or Smart Keyboard with this particular iPad Pro.

iPad deals are always great to come by, and for a limited time, you’ll be able to save $200 when you buy the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Best Buy. We also recommend having a look at some of the best tablet deals we found this week so far!