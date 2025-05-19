Best Buy just slashed the price of the Apple iPad Pro M4 by $200

Whenever you see a discount for the latest model of an Apple device, you have to take advantage of the offer right away as it likely won’t last long. That’s the case with the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4, which is on sale from Best Buy. Its 256GB model, usually sold for $1,299, is down to $1,099 for savings of $200, but stocks are probably already flying off the shelves. If you’ve been looking for tablet deals featuring Apple’s premium iPad, you won’t want to miss this bargain, so hurry!

Why you should buy the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4

We described the Apple iPad Pro M4 as “an unbelievably powerful and well-crafted machine” and “the best tablet money can buy” in our review of the device, where it received a very impressive score of 4.5 stars out of 5. It’s also highlighted in our list of the best iPads as the best premium iPad. It all starts with the tablet’s gorgeous 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR touchscreen that features OLED technology and a 120Hz refresh rate, topnotch speakers, and an incredibly thin and lightweight design.

Of course, a large part of the Apple iPad Pro M4’s score comes from its performance, with Apple’s M4 chip enabling tasks such as editing 4K videos, playing graphically intense games, and multitasking between several apps without any hint of slowdowns. The processor makes the Apple iPad Pro M4 an excellent device for Apple Intelligence, and it also anchors the tablet’s capability as a laptop alternative and a creative hub if you purchase the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil Pro.

The 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 is a powerful piece of technology, and if you need that kind of device in your hands, you shouldn’t miss this offer from Best Buy. Its 256GB variant is down to $1,099 from $1,299 following a $200 discount, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain as the stocks that are up for sale may already be running low. If you want to purchase the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 for a lower price than usual, you need to push through with this transaction as soon as you can as iPad deals end quickly.