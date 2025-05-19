 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy just slashed the price of the Apple iPad Pro M4 by $200

By
On Sale Home Screen of the M4 iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Whenever you see a discount for the latest model of an Apple device, you have to take advantage of the offer right away as it likely won’t last long. That’s the case with the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4, which is on sale from Best Buy. Its 256GB model, usually sold for $1,299, is down to $1,099 for savings of $200, but stocks are probably already flying off the shelves. If you’ve been looking for tablet deals featuring Apple’s premium iPad, you won’t want to miss this bargain, so hurry!

Why you should buy the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4

We described the Apple iPad Pro M4 as “an unbelievably powerful and well-crafted machine” and “the best tablet money can buy” in our review of the device, where it received a very impressive score of 4.5 stars out of 5. It’s also highlighted in our list of the best iPads as the best premium iPad. It all starts with the tablet’s gorgeous 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR touchscreen that features OLED technology and a 120Hz refresh rate, topnotch speakers, and an incredibly thin and lightweight design.

Of course, a large part of the Apple iPad Pro M4’s score comes from its performance, with Apple’s M4 chip enabling tasks such as editing 4K videos, playing graphically intense games, and multitasking between several apps without any hint of slowdowns. The processor makes the Apple iPad Pro M4 an excellent device for Apple Intelligence, and it also anchors the tablet’s capability as a laptop alternative and a creative hub if you purchase the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil Pro.

Related

The 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 is a powerful piece of technology, and if you need that kind of device in your hands, you shouldn’t miss this offer from Best Buy. Its 256GB variant is down to $1,099 from $1,299 following a $200 discount, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain as the stocks that are up for sale may already be running low. If you want to purchase the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 for a lower price than usual, you need to push through with this transaction as soon as you can as iPad deals end quickly.

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…

Editors’ Recommendations

The fantastic Apple iPad mini is $100 off at B&H Photo today
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.

B&H Photo Video may not be the first place you think of when it comes to iPad deals, but you’ll be surprised to learn that you can buy the 2021 Apple iPad mini with 256GB of storage today for $549 instead of $649. You’re saving $100 and scoring a fantastic tablet that will delight you for a long time to come. One of the better tablet deals around, here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad mini
While this is the older Apple iPad mini, you get what we called in our review, a “little powerhouse.” It’s “big enough to perform most tasks” while still being “compact enough to travel easily.” It also offers “powerful performance” thanks to its A15 CPU being pretty potent where it counts. For many, this will be the best iPad for their needs because it ably combines portability with strong performance.

Read more
The 11-inch iPad Pro M2 sold out, but you can get the iPad Pro M4 for the same price
iPad Pro with M2 inside.

If you've been looking forward to the arrival of this year's Cyber Monday Apple deals. it's time to get excited. There are some excellent deals. Best Buy was offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 for only $1,099, following a $1,000 discount that nearly halved the tablet's original price of $2,099. But since there's always high demand for savings on Apple's iPad from Cyber Monday deals, that offer is sold out. Don't panic, though. Best Buy also has the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro with M4 Chip for the same price -- $1,099. It's only a savings of $100, down from $1,199, but that's still a fantastic price. We highly recommend shopping this deal before it sells out too.

 
Why you should buy the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 instead
The Apple iPad Pro M2 wasn't the latest version of the powerful tablet -- that distinction goes to the Apple iPad Pro M4, yet both have rightfully taken their place in our list of the best iPads as the best premium option. Since the first deal on the M2 model sold out, you're getting the best of the best right now for the same price, anyway.

Read more
The 9th Gen iPad with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip is only $200 today
The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.

The Apple iPad has been a popular holiday item for several years now. With Cyber Monday officially here, we’re excited to see so many great iPad deals available. That leads us to this offer we found: For a limited time, when you purchase the 9th Gen iPad with A13 Bionic, you’ll only pay $200. At full price, this iPad sells for $480. We had the opportunity to test this model a while back, and our iPad expert had the following to say: “The iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad you can buy today. There are few discernible upgrades over the previous two generations, but if you don't have one, this is the one to get. If you do, there's no point in upgrading.” If that's not a solid argument for grabbing this 9th Gen iPad deal, I don't know what is.

Why you should buy the 9th Gen iPad
Even though the A14 version of the iPad was released back in 2022, it’s not unusual for Apple to still sell the A13 version brand-new. And then, when holidays like Cyber Monday and Christmas roll around, the company knocks a few extra dollars off this 2021 device. Don’t be fooled either: the Apple A13 Bionic is an incredible chip that delivers a buttery smooth iPadOS experience, complete with fast load times, animations, and excellent media playback.

Read more