September means camping out in the cold to get the new iPhone – at least for Apple fanatics. These people have made it a tradition to be the first ones to get their hands on the latest Apple smartphones. For those who would rather skip the lines, ordering online is the surest way you can get your new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. You even have a trade-in option when you purchase from Apple’s online store. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are also there if you pay full price or upgrade with your phone plan.

The $699 iPhone 11 is now the entry-level Apple smartphone, replacing last year’s $749 iPhone XR. This makes it the most affordable iPhone at the time of launch since the iPhone 8. Opting for the trade-in option in Apple’s online shop lets you get the iPhone 11 for as low as $99. Best Buy also lets you trade your current iPhone for the newer model but offers less cash back.

iPhone 11:

iPhone 11 Pro:

iPhone 11 Pro Max:

If you want the full Apple flagship experience, prepare to shell out $200 more for the iPhone 11 Pro or $300 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This extra payment will give the Pro models numerous advantages over the iPhone 11. These include the three-lens camera setup, stainless steel body, greater stamina, and superior OLED display.

Thanks to all of our customers around the world who are celebrating the launch of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 — our best yet! pic.twitter.com/JRKYK1vZ3C — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 20, 2019

Whether you choose the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro 11, or iPhone Pro 11 Max, your new phone will come with the newly released iOS 13. Apple’s new mobile operating system is now also available for the previous models. It contains several notable updates, including enhancements in speed, privacy, and photo capturing. This iOS also brings Dark Mode to Apple smartphones.

The latest iPhone lineup is being built with the Apple 13 Bionic chipset. Even if you choose to get the entry-level iPhone 11 over its bigger Pro brothers, you will get a smartphone that has what Apple claims as the fastest mobile processor today. iPhone 11 runs the new iOS 13 fluidly and launches apps without a hitch. This iPhone even delivered performance similar to the Pro models when we ran the new Pacal’s Wager game.

Order the iPhone 11 now from Apple or your favorite online retailers. It’s base model starts at $699, which is $50 below than last year’s iPhone XR. You can pay for it in monthly installments with zero interest. You can also trade in your previous-model iPhone and get up to $600 slashed from the price.

