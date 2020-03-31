  1. Mobile

The 5G iPhone 12 is still on track for a fall launch, report claims

By

It looks like Apple’s next-gen 5G iPhone 12 may launch on time after all. A new report from Bloomberg notes that despite recent reports indicating otherwise, Apple is still on track to release its new iPhone in the fall.

Recently, Nikkei Asian Review reported that Apple was considering delaying the new device due to supply chain constraints and concern around customers actually wanting to buy new iPhone models. The report mentioned that Apple was still debating whether or not to launch the device at its normal annual fall iPhone event, and that a final decision was expected by May.

The new report notes that indicates that Foxconn, which is a major Apple supplier, is getting back on track production-wise. Specifically, the report mentions that 5G capabilities remain on schedule for a fall launch, partly because of the fact that mass production wasn’t set to begin until the summer anyway.

Of course, it’s important to note that just because Apple is on track to launch the new iPhone model in the fall, that doesn’t mean it will. At this point, it’s possible Apple wants to keep its options open, in which case it wouldn’t want to delay prototyping and production.

The iPhone 12 is expected to feature a number of upgrades over previous-generation models. Notably, the new device will offer 5G support, plus it may do away with, or at least minimize, the notch that we’ve seen on the iPhone since the iPhone X. Apple is actually expected to launch four iPhone models in the fall, including 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch lower-cost models, and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch high-end “Pro” models. All four models may offer OLED displays and 5G support, though it’s unclear what will differentiate the four devices.

Recently, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that he expected Apple to launch a high-end iPhone without a Lightning connector in 2021. According to Kuo, the device will be “completely wireless,” suggesting that it won’t offer a USB-C port, and instead won’t have any port at all.

We’ll have to wait and see if the iPhone 12 does launch on time, but in the meantime, expect more conflicting reports on the matter — especially given that Apple hasn’t yet made a decision.

