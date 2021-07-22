  1. Mobile

Apple iPhone 13 launch date rumored for September 14 with a 1TB storage option

Apple’s iPhone 13 is on its way and a new report from an analyst could be the key to figuring out precisely when the phone will be launching. An analyst for Wedbush predicts the iPhone event will take place on the third week of September, with Apple holding it on Tuesday, the 14th, in research notes spotted by Cult of Mac.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives noted Apple was preparing to ship between 90 million and 100 million iPhone 13 units in 2021. This echoed an earlier report where the company was planning to build over 90 million iPhone 13 models through the end of 2021. It’s an increase over the iPhone 12, a phone that managed to dominate the 5G market despite coming later and at a higher price than its Android rivals. Ives predicts a large driver of this growth will come from iPhone owners who have held onto their smartphones for the past few years.

As mentioned, Ives says the iPhone 13 launch will likely take place on the third week of September. This gels with past years iPhone event dates, with the notable exception of 2020, which was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apple is prone to hosting its events on a Tuesday, so it’s possible the 2021 Apple event will fall on September 14, all other things being equal.

In general, the iPhone 13 is said to be a refining update over the previous iPhone 12, with little quality of life changes being implemented. A smaller notch is expected for one, while the screen is expected to be 120Hz as Apple moves to match Android rivals. The company is also rumored to be improving the ultra-wide camera, with a new autofocus update coming to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Finally, Apple may be introducing a 1TB option for the iPhone 13. That’s a pretty huge amount of storage that would — in combination with the A15 processor — future-proof the iPhone 13 Pro for years to come. If these reports prove accurate, the iPhone 13 is already shaping up as a good update for those holding onto older models.

