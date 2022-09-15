 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iPhone 14’s satellite feature may expand a lot sooner than we thought

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Rumor has it that Apple will soon be announcing more countries for its emergency satellite SOS feature for the iPhone 14, which was revealed at Apple’s “Far Out” showcase in September. During the showcase, Apple announced that it would be launching exclusively in the U.S. and Canada in November, with other parts of the world to follow in 2023. According to Swiss outlet MacPrime, however, it’s possible that we could be getting an update featuring more countries being added to Apple’s satellite network later this year.

Because of the nature of translation, there are two interpretations of MacPrime’s report. One is that Apple itself reached out to the publication saying that more countries will be announced later this year, while the other reading of it could be that MacPrime heard from an outside, unlisted source. Digital Trends has reached out to the author for clarification.

Communications satellite in Earth orbit.
Apple

Either interpretation of the statement should be taken with skepticism, however. For obvious reasons, unnamed sources can be a little tough to trust if you don’t know their relationship to the topic they’re speaking on. On the other side of the coin, hearing directly from Apple is about as solid a source as you can find, but the fact that the company hasn’t reached out to anyone else or made a public statement about this is a major red flag.

Luckily, the information that’s up in the air is regarding the release timeline for a service that no one is counting on yet, so waiting until more reports can confirm the initial report isn’t the end of the world.

If Apple is looking to announce additional regional support for the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, it’s possible that we would be hearing about that close to or alongside the launch of the feature in the U.S. and Canada. That’s just speculation, however, as MacPrime’s report didn’t mention a window for the announcement outside of it simply being later this year. Following the rumored announcement, the site does expect additional countries to still be announced as planned in 2023 as Apple expands its satellite coverage.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Apple’s A17 chip could have a huge 3nm upgrade, but only for some iPhones

Camera array of the iPhone 14 Pro

Google reportedly making a small Pixel to replace the iPhone 14 Mini that never was

Pixel 6 Pro with the Pixel 6, and Pixel 4a in the middle.

iPhone 14 Pro’s new Dynamic Island inspires first game idea

The iPhone's Dynamic Island incorporated into a game of Pong.

My 5 favorite iOS 16 features (and 1 I hate) after using it for two months

The iOS 16 logo on an iPhone.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases and covers

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in hand.

The next big thing in science is already in your pocket

A researcher looks at a protein diagram on his monitor

The best tablets for small businesses in 2022

2 big, nasty numbers stopped me from buying the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Someone holding the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, worn on a wrist.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors for 2022

Man holding Phone feature image.

What’s the most you can spend on an iPhone 14?

The iPhone 14 Pro with Dynamic Island.

I became a cyborg backpacker, and it completely changed my hiking experience

The GoPro Hero 10 Black Creator Edition, Spot X, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Nikon Z9 next to an alpine lake.