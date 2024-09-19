 Skip to main content
Grab this unlocked iPhone 14 Plus deal and save $70

The iPhone 14 Plus's main Home screen.
With iPhone 16 and 16 Plus preorder deals and iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max preorder deals ongoing, now’s an excellent time to look for discounts on older models of Apple’s smartphone. Here’s one from Best Buy — a $70 discount on an unlocked 128GB model of the iPhone 14 Plus, which brings its price down to $660 from its original price of $730. We’re not sure how much stock is left for this previous-generation device, so we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can if you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone 14 Plus

While iPhone 16 preorders are live ahead of Apple’s launch of its new series of flagship smartphones, the iPhone 14 Plus remains a worthwhile purchase. It’s still a fantastic device by today’s standards with the fast performance provided by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, and its beautiful 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display can go head-to-head with the screens of today’s best phones. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 12MP main camera and a 12MP wide-angle camera at the back, and a 12MP selfie camera at the front. It’s protected by the Face ID facial recognition system, and it continues to work with MagSafe accessories for those who have invested in them.

The iPhone 14 Plus ships with iOS 16, but you can immediately upgrade it to the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system as it’s among the supported models of iOS 18. Among the most important features of the iOS 18 update that will come to the iPhone 14 Plus include improved home screen customization, an overhauled Control Center, a new Passwords app, redesigned Photos and Mail apps, and more.

You can get an unlocked Apple iPhone 14 Plus from Best Buy right now with a $70 discount on the device’s 128GB version, so you’ll only have to pay $660 instead of $730. It’s a great option for those who are looking for iPhone deals and don’t mind going for a previous-generation device, but there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires. Before all the stocks of the iPhone 14 Plus that are up for sale run out, push forward with the transaction so that you can buy it for cheaper than usual.

