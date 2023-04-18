 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iPhone 15 rumored to steal another big iPhone 14 Pro feature

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The more we hear about it, the more that the base iPhone 15 is sounding like another version of the iPhone 14 Pro. A new leak posted to Chinese social media site Weibo claims that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will both feature frosted glass on their backs — giving them a look similar to the most recent iPhone Pro models.

For the last few generations of iPhones, frosted glass backs have been exclusive to the Pro models, as it gives them a distinct visual style and allows them to lean a little deeper into their striking colors. If the information in the leak is correct, then there might not be much to easily distinguish the differences between the base iPhone 15 and its Pro counterpart when they launch later this year.

Someone holding the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Many fans have been asking for the frosted glass to be featured on the base models ever since it was introduced with the Pro models. Frosted glass tends to be stronger than its non-frosted counterparts, so the iPhone 15 may be one of the sturdiest base model iPhones to date. It’ll still be at risk of smashing and chipping, just as all glass-backed phones are, however, with the improved durability of frosted glass, the iPhone 15 will likely be much more resilient than the iPhone 14.

Related

As mentioned above, frosted glass isn’t the first iPhone 14 Pro feature that the base iPhone 15 is rumored to be launching with. The iPhone 14 Pro features Apple’s first Dynamic Island that serves as something of an always-on control center, and it’s rumored that the base model iPhone 15 will have a Dynamic Island of its own. If both of those features are making their way to the iPhone 15, then it seems like it might end up feeling like a refreshed (and cheaper) iPhone 14 Pro.

Related Videos

This is the first time in a while that we’ve seen so many Pro-exclusive features being passed down to a base model iPhone. Hopefully, Apple has big plans for the iPhone 15 Pro to make it stand out from the base model since the base model is already shaping up to be pretty impressive.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Mobile Writer

A podcast host and journalist, Peter covers mobile news with Digital Trends and gaming news, reviews, and guides for sites such as IGN, GameRant, Gameranx, and GameSkinny. He can be reached at peter.szpytek@gmail.com or on Twitter @peterspittech.

The more I see the iPhone 15 Pro, the more I hate one thing about it
iPhone 15 Pro Max bezel render

We’re only months away from the fall season, which is typically when Apple announces the next generation of iPhone and Apple Watch. This year, we’re expecting the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. This means that the iPhone rumor mill is in full swing, and we’ve been getting a lot of iPhone 15 news lately.

Over the weekend, 9to5Mac released an exclusive report with new renderings and details of what the iPhone 15 Pro will look like. Though it sounds like it’s going to be an impressive upgrade in terms of specs, I just can’t help but hate how it actually looks — at least, with that super chunky camera bump.
It’s time to rethink the camera design

Read more
Own an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook? Install this critical update right now
IOS 16.4.1 UPDATE.

Apple has released software updates for iPhones and iPads that are light on features, but they are critically important from a security perspective. The updates — iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 — started rolling out on Friday, but you should install them on your iPhone and iPad as soon as possible to protect your devices from attacks.

In its official release note, Apple says the updates patch two security flaws that “may have been actively exploited.” Now, Apple doesn’t disclose security issues before conducting thorough research, both in-house and in collaboration with cybersecurity experts. In a nutshell, when Apple publicly announces a security flaw, and it comes with a “Critical Vulnerability” badge, you should grab the fix as soon as Apple makes them available.

Read more
YouTube gives iOS users another reason to pay for Premium
YouTube Premium on iPhone.

Subscription fatigue is real. But YouTube today just gave more reasons to pony up a few bucks every month for YouTube Premium, especially if you're on iOS. The big selling point for Premium, which costs $12 a month, is that you'll get rid of ads on your YouTube experience. That's worth it in and of itself. But you'll also get the ability to play videos in the background, download for offline viewing, and a subscription to YouTube Music Premium.

The new stuff adds on to all that.

Read more