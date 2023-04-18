iPhone 15 rumored to steal another big iPhone 14 Pro feature

The more we hear about it, the more that the base iPhone 15 is sounding like another version of the iPhone 14 Pro. A new leak posted to Chinese social media site Weibo claims that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will both feature frosted glass on their backs — giving them a look similar to the most recent iPhone Pro models.

For the last few generations of iPhones, frosted glass backs have been exclusive to the Pro models, as it gives them a distinct visual style and allows them to lean a little deeper into their striking colors. If the information in the leak is correct, then there might not be much to easily distinguish the differences between the base iPhone 15 and its Pro counterpart when they launch later this year.

Many fans have been asking for the frosted glass to be featured on the base models ever since it was introduced with the Pro models. Frosted glass tends to be stronger than its non-frosted counterparts, so the iPhone 15 may be one of the sturdiest base model iPhones to date. It’ll still be at risk of smashing and chipping, just as all glass-backed phones are, however, with the improved durability of frosted glass, the iPhone 15 will likely be much more resilient than the iPhone 14.

As mentioned above, frosted glass isn’t the first iPhone 14 Pro feature that the base iPhone 15 is rumored to be launching with. The iPhone 14 Pro features Apple’s first Dynamic Island that serves as something of an always-on control center, and it’s rumored that the base model iPhone 15 will have a Dynamic Island of its own. If both of those features are making their way to the iPhone 15, then it seems like it might end up feeling like a refreshed (and cheaper) iPhone 14 Pro.

This is the first time in a while that we’ve seen so many Pro-exclusive features being passed down to a base model iPhone. Hopefully, Apple has big plans for the iPhone 15 Pro to make it stand out from the base model since the base model is already shaping up to be pretty impressive.

