 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

All of the iPhone 16 colors just leaked. Here’s what’s coming

By
iPhone 16 mockup with vertical slim camera module.
iPhone 16 design renders MacRumors

Apple could be prepping new colors for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series this fall. However, the change could also mean that other colors will be discontinued.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to offer the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in black, white (or silver), and gray color variations, similar to what it offers on the iPhone 15 Pro series. However, Apple might replace the blue titanium option on the iPhone 16 Pro series with a rose hue.

Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, Kuo sees the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus coming in black, green, pink, blue, and white shades. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in blue, pink, yellow, green, and black, which means yellow could be replaced this time. A previous rumor suggested the regular iPhone 16 series would launch in seven colors: pink, blue, yellow, green, black, white, and purple.

Related

Apple used to offer iPhones in rose gold variants, but hasn’t in recent years. The last iPhone Pro model to provide this type of option was the iPhone 13 Pro. In recent years, Starlight has been the closest color to white for the regular iPhone series. The last time an iPhone was officially available in standard white was the 2020 iPhone 12. Yellow has been an option for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 series.

Apple is expected to release four new iPhones in September: a 6.1-inch iPhone 16, a 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus, a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro, and a 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Pro models should feature displays larger than their iPhone 15 Pro counterparts. In addition to display changes, the iPhone 16 series could include Action and Capture buttons, the former of which is an iPhone 15 Pro series exclusive.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
5 phones you should buy instead of the iPhone 15 Plus
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPhone 15 Plus has all the features that people love in an iPhone 15, but with a larger screen. However, there might be some reasons why you may not want to purchase it — such as its price and the fact that it lacks some features compared to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Read more
The Apple Watch is the best iPhone camera accessory you didn’t know you needed
A person wearing an Apple Watch Series 9, made for the OuttaFocus column.

Photo taken with an iPhone 15 Pro Max controlled using an Apple Watch Series 9. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Smartwatches and cameras rarely go together very well. We’ve seen smart wristwear with cameras fitted in the past, but the combination wasn’t very successful, and few manufacturers even bother today.

Read more
Which iPads does the Apple Pencil Pro work with? Here’s the full list
A photo of someone drawing with the Apple Pencil Pro.

With four new iPad models announced during Apple’s “Let Loose” event, there was plenty for Apple fans to like. A new iPad Pro and iPad Air were announced, with 11-inch and 13-inch models for each. Apple also lowered the price of its 10th-generation iPad, giving it a very welcome $100 price cut.

With all the excitement over the new slates and the OLED iPad Pro, it was probably easy to overlook that accessories weren’t neglected during “Let Loose." There’s a new Apple Pencil Pro that works with several of the tablets that were newly announced, along with a new Magic Keyboard. But which iPads does the new Apple Pencil Pro work with? That's what we're here to clear up.
Which iPads does the Apple Pencil Pro work with?

Read more