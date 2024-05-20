All of the iPhone 16 colors just leaked. Here’s what’s coming

Apple could be prepping new colors for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series this fall. However, the change could also mean that other colors will be discontinued.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to offer the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in black, white (or silver), and gray color variations, similar to what it offers on the iPhone 15 Pro series. However, Apple might replace the blue titanium option on the iPhone 16 Pro series with a rose hue.

Meanwhile, Kuo sees the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus coming in black, green, pink, blue, and white shades. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in blue, pink, yellow, green, and black, which means yellow could be replaced this time. A previous rumor suggested the regular iPhone 16 series would launch in seven colors: pink, blue, yellow, green, black, white, and purple.

Apple used to offer iPhones in rose gold variants, but hasn’t in recent years. The last iPhone Pro model to provide this type of option was the iPhone 13 Pro. In recent years, Starlight has been the closest color to white for the regular iPhone series. The last time an iPhone was officially available in standard white was the 2020 iPhone 12. Yellow has been an option for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 series.

Apple is expected to release four new iPhones in September: a 6.1-inch iPhone 16, a 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus, a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro, and a 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Pro models should feature displays larger than their iPhone 15 Pro counterparts. In addition to display changes, the iPhone 16 series could include Action and Capture buttons, the former of which is an iPhone 15 Pro series exclusive.

