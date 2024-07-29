In less than two months, Apple will reveal the iPhone 16 line, as well as release its iOS 18 update to the masses. It’s going to be an exciting one, as the iPhone 16 line is slated to get some big upgrades this year. And with iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence, we’re getting ready to enter a new era for the iPhone.

There are a lot of new things we expect for the iPhone 16, including a new camera layout for the base model iPhone 16, an improved periscope telephoto camera for the iPhone 16 Pro, larger displays with even thinner bezels, the Action button across all models, and more.

But as intriguing as all of that is, there is one other new feature that I’m even more excited about.

The Capture button could be a game-changer

One of the biggest changes coming to the iPhone 16 line is the addition of a new button. Similar to last year’s Action button for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple is reportedly adding a new Capture button. Though it was originally rumored to be exclusive to the Pro models, it looks like it may end up across the entire lineup, including the base model.

The Capture button appears to be located on the bottom-right edge of the frame. Though we won’t know what exact function this button serves until Apple announces it, there’s a good chance that it will have something to do with the camera. After all, it’s rumored to be called a “capture” button. The first thing that will jump to mind is a camera shutter. And when you think about the positioning — the bottom-right corner — it just makes the most sense.

Having a physical camera capture button is a big deal. With current iPhone models, if you want to capture a photo on the iPhone, you have to use the touchscreen capture button, the volume up button, or the Action button if you have an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max and have the camera shortcut mapped to it.

The problem I have with the current setup is that if I’m trying to take a selfie, I sometimes struggle with the positioning of my hand to comfortably reach a button to capture my selfie. I have a PopSocket on my iPhone 15 Pro, and it helps. Yes, yes — just small, petite hand problems.

But think about it; when you take a selfie in vertical portrait orientation, most people will hold their phone at the bottom, with their fingers cradled around it. Regardless of whether you use your left or right hand, there will be some fingers or thumbs where that Capture button is supposed to go. This would be a perfect button location for making capturing selfies easier than ever before.

A Capture button would also be fantastic for non-selfies, particularly images that are taken in the horizontal landscape position. As long as you hold it where the camera lenses are on the left, it will feel more natural, like a traditional point-and-shoot camera. I could even see it being a bit more comfortable when taking photos one-handed with a PopSocket if I’m holding it in my right hand as well.

You may be thinking, “But couldn’t you do all of this with the Action button already?” Well, yes, but the position of the Action button is the upper-left edge, which isn’t quite as easily accessible unless you’re doing landscape photos with the camera lenses on the right side.

But another big thing about the Capture button is that it would open up the Action button for other purposes. Right now, on my iPhone 15 Pro, I simply have the Action button set to launch the Camera app, but I never use it to actually capture a photo or video because it is hard to reach. With the new Capture button, I would be able to set the Action button to something else that may be of use to me, such as the flashlight or a custom Shortcut.

Of course, this assumes that the Capture button will be used as a camera shutter. It’s the most sensible option, but Apple could have other plans. It could also be another customizable button, in which case it could be whatever you want it to be. As I see it, the more choices for the user, the better.

Other exciting changes are coming, too

Though that’s the one feature I’m looking forward to the most, there are other things that are shaping the iPhone 16 into an exciting upgrade overall.

Last year, I went with the iPhone 15 Pro instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, despite the latter getting the better telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Why? Because I have smaller hands, which makes using gigantic phones a hassle to deal with.

Rumors are suggesting that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a better telephoto camera this year due to the slight bump in overall body size. This is sure to be a welcome change for many like myself, who don’t want the biggest phone just to have the best features.

Another rumor has suggested that the ultrawide lens could go to 48-megapixels from 12MP. I’ve tried some Android phones that have a high megapixel count for their ultrawide lens, like the OnePlus 12, and those extra megapixels make a huge difference. If Apple is indeed bumping increasing the resolution of its ultrawide lenses, it would lead to much more detailed and better looking ultrawide shots, especially at night.

Regardless, the iPhone 16 family looks to be quite exciting, especially once Apple adds all of the Apple Intelligence features to the software. And, of course, the Capture button. Thankfully, with less than two months left, we don’t have to wait much longer.