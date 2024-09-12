 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Trading in your old phone for the iPhone 16? Make sure you do this first

By
iPhone 16 Pro color options.
Apple

The thought of $650 off a new iPhone 16, as promised during the Apple event, might be enticing — but know there are conditions associated with trade-in. If your phone is damaged at all, the trade-in value quickly drops to a whopping $0. If you plan to trade in your current device for an upgrade, you might also want to consider taking it in for repairs before you swing by the Apple Store.

Macworld’s Michael Simon had some first-hand experience with this. His iPhone 15 Pro Max, a phone likely to yield almost the maximum value, had a crack along its back. The glass wasn’t falling off, and it was a relatively easy repair — but Apple offered him $0 for the trade-in, even though he could have taken it in for repairs for just $29 thanks to AppleCare Plus.

Recommended Videos

In Apple’s questionnaire regarding trade-in value, if you select “No” to whether the buttons work or if the body is in good shape, you get nothing. Even without AppleCare Plus, Simon’s repair would cost only $199.

IPhone 16 colors.
Apple

Preorders for the iPhone 16 begin tomorrow, September 13. If you want to take advantage of the trade-in program to reduce the cost of a new handset, make sure yours is in good shape. If it’s not, get it to a repair shop ASAP — you don’t have long before the preorders begin.

Is it a fair system? Not really. Apple doesn’t allow for nuance in your answers, although the company could easily deduct the cost of repairs from your trade-in value. If you don’t answer honestly, Apple will adjust the value anyway. Even a small amount of damage is enough to completely depreciate the value of your phone, so look at it thoroughly before sending it to Apple for your trade-in.

If your old phone is damaged but you still want to get some value for it, try selling it to someone. That way, there’s no middleman.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The iPhone 16 is official. These are the biggest changes and new features
The Ultramarine iPhone 16.

Apple's biggest event of the year has come, and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have landed. As expected, these represent the best that Apple offers non-Pro users, but unlike last year, many features help the iPhone 16 stand out and bridge the gap between these two devices and the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus? Do you still need a Pro-phone to get the Pro experience? How do this year's models stack up? Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 16.
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: price and release

Read more
I tried the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, and this one feature blew me away
iPhone 16 hands on.

Well, it happened. Apple just held its latest big hardware event, and as expected, we have new iPhones and Apple Watches. This is a tradition each September, and this year is no different. However, for the first time in my career writing about phones on the internet, I attended the iPhone launch in person and went hands-on with the new models much earlier than usual.

Trying to form fully-fledged, in-depth impressions about new phones is difficult when you're shoulder-to-shoulder with hundreds of other press/media people. However, even in the brief time I got to use the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices, there's one thing that really stood out to me.

Read more
Everything announced at Apple’s iPhone 16 event
Tim Cook at September 2024 iPhone event.

After weeks of anticipation, Apple's "It's Glowtime" event finally arrived, with the company unveiling several new products. These include the four-model iPhone 16 series, the Apple Watch Series 10, and the AirPods 4. Modest updates were announced for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Max. Here's a brief overview of what was discussed.

Apple Watch Series 10 and updated Apple Watch Ultra 2

Read more