The iPhone 17 Pro Max may slim down this particular feature

The iPhone’s Dynamic Island is expected to get even smaller on the iPhone 17 series, according to technology analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors).

According to Pu, in a research note with investment bank Haitong International, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will offer a “metalens” for Face ID. Because of this, the Dynamic Island will be “much narrowed.”

Interestingly, the change isn’t expected to be carried over to the rest of the iPhone 17 series, which is expected to also include an iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and all-new iPhone 17 “Slim.”

A metalens is a flat, thin lens that uses nanostructures on its surface to focus light. Unlike traditional lenses that rely on curved surfaces to bend light, metalenses manipulate light through tiny, precisely arranged structures called “meta-atoms.” It is unknown how this change will affect Face ID on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Pu doesn’t explain why this will lead to a narrower Dynamic Island.

Apple first introduced the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022. The feature was extended to the entire iPhone 15 lineup a year later, and it remains on this year’s iPhone 16 series. The feature replaced the so-called iPhone “notch” on previous models. It contains an iPhone’s front-facing camera and Face ID sensors and adds interactivity to the iPhone display.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max and other members of the iPhone 17 series are expected to launch in September 2025. The company’s upcoming flagship device will likely feature several significant upgrades, including a new camera system, fresh colors, and more.

Overall, iPhone users have had a mixed response to Dynamic Island. While many were pleased to see it replace the dreaded notch, others felt it took up too much space on the iPhone screen. The news above suggests that Apple plans to address this issue next year, at least with one new iPhone model.