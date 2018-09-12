Digital Trends
You can’t buy the iPhone SE anymore, but Apple has cut prices for these iPhones

Christian de Looper
Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the next generation of iPhones, called the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR, ushering in a new generation of iPhone and immediately outdating older devices, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and other previous models.

But not everyone needs the latest and greatest model. Not everyone is a power-user, and not everyone needs all of the new features on offer in new devices. So if that’s you, the release of new iPhone models is still good news — it means that older iPhones will be discounted.

There are a few iPhone models that Apple has discontinued with the release of the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr. For starters, last year’s iPhone X is no longer available from Apple. The iPhone SE has also been discontinued. Still, Apple is offering a few older iPhone models, and they come at a pretty sweet price.

iPhone 8

For starters, Apple is still offering the iPhone 8 — and it’s offering the phone at quite a discount. The iPhone 8 with 64GB now comes at $600, while the 256GB version of the device comes at $750. The iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, starts at $700 for the 64GB model, while the 256GB model is available for $850.

All this represents a relatively substantial discount from Apple. At launch, the iPhone 8 came at $700, so the devices have been discounted by $100. All of the iPhone 8 models are available directly from the Apple website.

iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 is even more sharply discounted from its original list price from when it was released two years ago. The phone is available in two storage options and two sizes. The standard iPhone 7 starts at $450 for the 32GB model, while the 128GB model is $100 more at $550. The iPhone 7 Plus is $120 more expensive than the standard iPhone 7 — so the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model comes at $670, while the 128GB model comes at $770.

Given that the standard iPhone 7 was listed at $650 when it launched, the move represents a $200 discount. Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone 7 is available discounted from Apple’s website.

Of course, if you want an even greater mark-down, you can check out Apple’s refurbished online store. Apple is very good at ensuring that its refurbished products are still high quality and work perfectly well. At the time of this writing, only the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were available on the refurbished store, though that may change.

