 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple could be forced to make major changes to how your iPhone works

By
The back of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple is facing yet another landmark push in Europe that could open some of the signature features of its ecosystem. The European Commission has today detailed a couple of broad interoperability measures that Apple must follow, in order to oblige with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) guidelines.

These measures cover a total of nine connectivity features available on iPhones, covering everything from smartwatches to headphones. The idea is to give developers access to the same set of advanced features — such as immersive notifications on watches and quick pairing for peripherals — that is locked to Apple’s own devices.

Recommended Videos

“The specification decisions are legally binding,” says the regulatory body, adding that interoperability is “key to opening up new possibilities for third parties to develop innovative products and services on Apple’s gatekeeper platforms.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Hello, AirDrop alternatives!

NameDrop transfer in process for contact sharing on iPhone.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

The overarching idea is that apps and third-party products can be used with the same level of functional interactivity and seamlessness as Apple’s own products. To that end, Apple will have to enable external access for the stack that brings features such as AirDrop and AirPlay to life.

“Developers will be able to integrate alternative solutions to Apple’s AirDrop and AirPlay services on the iPhone,” says the specification detailed under Article 6(7) of the DMA package.

Simply put, developers will be allowed to create a high-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection between an Apple and a third-party device to enable data transfer. The EU says Apple will also have to enable short-range wireless file transfers for third-party apps and software.

iPhone showing iOS 17 prompt to receive AirDrop photo transfer.
Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

The regulatory agency clearly mentions that these measures will allow developers to create alternatives to AirDrop, as well as, media-casting services that can take on AirPlay.

Opening seamless connectivity for all devices

Apple has also been asked to open NFC chip access in read and write modes, and told to implement these features by 2026. Doing so would allow peripherals such as wrist-worn wearables and rings to enable contactless payments without mandatorily carrying an iPhone on them.

The connectivity recommendations also extend to automatic pairing with nearby devices. “When the user brings a new headset near the iPhone it should be able to pair immediately through a simple and streamlined procedure, independently of whether the headset is an Apple product or a third-party brand,” says the agency.

AirPods Max pairing.
Apple

Apple has been asked to enable these interoperability features without levying any extra fee on developers and providing them timely (and non-preferential) access to all the necessary software tools and documentation support. Apple has contested the changes and can appeal them in court.

“Today’s decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don’t have to play by the same rules,” Apple said in a statement shared with Reuters.

Not too long ago, the DMA opened the doors for alternative app stores for the iPhone in the EU market. This was accompanied by major relaxations to payment rules covering in-app purchases. However, the benefits of these changes are exclusive to the EU market.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
We just got our best look yet at the iPhone 17 Air
Face ID on the iPhone 16e

As the release for the iPhone 17 draws ever closer (expected in September 2025), more leaks have emerged — and now a set of dummy units give us a close look at the entire lineup, but specifically the iPhone 17 Air. This handset has been the source of quite a bit of speculation and rumors, and a peek at its profile shows a phone even slimmer than we had imagined.

The leaks come courtesy of Sonny Dickson, a well-known tipster. Dickson shared the images on X. It's important to remember that these units are chunks of metal; they have no electronics inside them, so we can't gauge specs based on the design. It does give us a firm look at the profile, however, and an idea of the placement of various components.

Read more
iPhone 17 Air might lead the way for port-less Apple smartphones
Alleged Render of iPhone 17 Air.

The iPhone 17 Air is going to be the next big smartphone experiment at Apple. With a rumored thickness of just 5.5 millimeters and a high-density battery, it’s going to be the showcase of multiple innovations later this year. But Apple’s plans for slimmer phones down the road sound even more ambitious.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning to make a phone so slim that it will lack any physical port whatsoever. In fact, the company explored the idea for the iPhone 17 Air, but decided to wait out on those plans for a variety of reasons.

Read more
Bluetooth troubles with iPhone 16e? You aren’t alone, but a fix might be coming
A person holding an iPhone 16e up to a HomePod mini.

If your Apple iPhone 16e struggles to maintain a connection to Bluetooth devices, specifically speakers and headphones, you aren't alone. Since the launch iOS 18.3.2, users have taken to social media and Reddit to seek answers. The current situation is similar to the one in 2018 with the iPhone XS, but it appears to be more widespread.

Users report audio stutters over Bluetooth. Music will pause for a split-second or two a few times per song. The problem is that it doesn't seem to be device-specific; the issues persist even after returning the iPhone 16e and getting another.

Read more