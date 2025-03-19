Apple could be forced to make major changes to how your iPhone works

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hello, AirDrop alternatives! Opening seamless connectivity for all devices

Apple is facing yet another landmark push in Europe that could open some of the signature features of its ecosystem. The European Commission has today detailed a couple of broad interoperability measures that Apple must follow, in order to oblige with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) guidelines.

These measures cover a total of nine connectivity features available on iPhones, covering everything from smartwatches to headphones. The idea is to give developers access to the same set of advanced features — such as immersive notifications on watches and quick pairing for peripherals — that is locked to Apple’s own devices.

“The specification decisions are legally binding,” says the regulatory body, adding that interoperability is “key to opening up new possibilities for third parties to develop innovative products and services on Apple’s gatekeeper platforms.”

Hello, AirDrop alternatives!

The overarching idea is that apps and third-party products can be used with the same level of functional interactivity and seamlessness as Apple’s own products. To that end, Apple will have to enable external access for the stack that brings features such as AirDrop and AirPlay to life.

“Developers will be able to integrate alternative solutions to Apple’s AirDrop and AirPlay services on the iPhone,” says the specification detailed under Article 6(7) of the DMA package.

Simply put, developers will be allowed to create a high-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection between an Apple and a third-party device to enable data transfer. The EU says Apple will also have to enable short-range wireless file transfers for third-party apps and software.

The regulatory agency clearly mentions that these measures will allow developers to create alternatives to AirDrop, as well as, media-casting services that can take on AirPlay.

Opening seamless connectivity for all devices

Apple has also been asked to open NFC chip access in read and write modes, and told to implement these features by 2026. Doing so would allow peripherals such as wrist-worn wearables and rings to enable contactless payments without mandatorily carrying an iPhone on them.

The connectivity recommendations also extend to automatic pairing with nearby devices. “When the user brings a new headset near the iPhone it should be able to pair immediately through a simple and streamlined procedure, independently of whether the headset is an Apple product or a third-party brand,” says the agency.

Apple has been asked to enable these interoperability features without levying any extra fee on developers and providing them timely (and non-preferential) access to all the necessary software tools and documentation support. Apple has contested the changes and can appeal them in court.

“Today’s decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don’t have to play by the same rules,” Apple said in a statement shared with Reuters.

Not too long ago, the DMA opened the doors for alternative app stores for the iPhone in the EU market. This was accompanied by major relaxations to payment rules covering in-app purchases. However, the benefits of these changes are exclusive to the EU market.