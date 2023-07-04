I found a new iPhone under $150 in the 4th of July sales

Many retailers have gotten their 4th of July sales rolling, and there’s some good news if you’re hoping to land a new iPhone at an abnormally low price. Walmart has the third-generation Apple iPhone SE for Straight Talk discounted to just $149, which is a savings of $230 from its regular price $379. Apple products don’t typically see such substantial discounts, so this is one you’ll want to pounce on while you can. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Even with the more recent release of the iPhone SE (2022), the 2020 model holds up well even by many of today’s standards. In fact, the iPhone SE (2020) has the classically sleek design from a few years ago that a lot of people still prefer today. The camera system is one of the premier things to talk about when it comes to the iPhone SE, as it’s a 12 megapixel main camera and a 7 megapixel front selfie camera. You can take stunning family photos in portrait mode with each camera, and the high resolution cameras make it a great option for videoconferencing and chatting with friends via FaceTime.

There’s a lot of great practical features about the iPhone SE, such as the ability to reach up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. This will keep you from having to hunt down an outlet throughout the day, no matter what you may throw at the iPhone. This model comes with 64GB of storage and includes a USB-C to lightning cable. The 4.7-inch screen is great for scrolling all of your favorite social media and internet outlets, and is great for recording 4K video as well. This iPhone SE made for talk, text and data plans from Straight Talk, offering nationwide coverage on America’s largest and most dependable networks. You can also compare the iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone SE (2020) if you’re not sure which model is best for you.

Just $149 at Walmart as part of its 4th of July sale, the 2020 model of the Apple iPhone SE is a deal worth grabbing. It will save you $230 from the phone’s regular price of $379, and free shipping is included.

