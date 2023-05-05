This deal gets you an iPhone XR for $179

While there are several places you can go to find great deals on Apple products, like our guide featuring the best Apple deals, or even our guide on the best iPhone deals, sometimes, there’s an offer so good it’s worth calling it out exclusively. Plus, you won’t find this deal on those other lists. Consider yourself a deals VIP. Walmart is offering not only an excellent iPhone XR deal but also a great discount on a prepaid iPhone XR through Straight Talk. Head on over, right now, to grab an Apple iPhone XR 64GB model for just $179, down from $299, and saving you $120.

Why You Should Buy the Apple iPhone XR

For starters, in our Apple iPhone XR review it was consistently praised for offering both style and substance, despite being a budget option. What does that mean? Well, it features a gorgeous and colorful design, a days-long battery life, excellent performance, a strong 12MP camera, and easy-to-use software thanks to Apple’s iOS. In fact, the only downside mentioned was that the screen resolution could be higher, which is a feature frequently offered on more expensive handsets — so for this budget option it makes sense to see.

There is nothing different about a prepaid iPhone XR if you were wondering that. It’s the same phone the other carriers offer, with a 12MP wide camera, a digital zoom of up to 5x, a gorgeous liquid Retina HD display, haptic touch feedback, and support for Apple’s exclusive features like Face ID technology to unlock your phone, and more. The A12 Bionic chip inside the iPhone XR utilizes real-time machine learning to transform your experience, whether by enhancing photos, streamlining performance for mobile gaming, or just delivering a quality AR session on the go.

The phone is locked to Straight Talk, a prepaid wireless provider, which utilizes several wireless networks, including that of Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, depending on which offers the best coverage in your area. Through Straight Talk, you have no contracts, but you can still sign up for an unlimited talk, text, and data plan — generally, that’s only offered through the major carriers. There’s a reason Straight Talk is included in our best prepaid phone plans guide. If you’re curious about what other deals are available, or what other carriers are offering, you can always browse our list of the best cell phone plan deals too.

Right now, Walmart is offering an excellent deal on the Apple iPhone XR 64GB, saving you $120. Normally $299, you can grab it for just $179, locked to Straight Talk but also with no contracts to worry about. Hurry though, the deal won’t last forever.

