Apple is offering bonus credit for iTunes and App Store shoppers

Share

If you’re a big iTunes or App Store shopper, you might want to consider taking advantage of Apple’s limited-time offer for bonus credit.

Spotted by MacRumors over the weekend, the iPhone maker is offering a 10 percent bonus when you add funds to your Apple ID account, paving the way for a few free purchases of apps, music tracks, movies, and anything else you can find inside its online stores.

Any purchase of funds worth more than $1 and up to $200 will be eligible for the bonus, so the maximum you can receive is a not-insignificant $20.

How to add funds

It’s easy to add funds to your Apple ID account. Simply dive into Settings and then tap on your account name at the top of the display.

Next, tap on “iTunes &App Store” and then on your Apple ID, which you’ll see at the very top. You should then see an option to “Add Funds to Apple ID.”

Once you tap on that, you can select from the available bonuses that show on the screen to complete the transaction.

If you don’t see the option to add funds via the above method, then try opening the App Store app and scrolling to the bottom of the page, whereupon you should see a link to purchase funds alongside other options to redeem a code and send a gift.

Eligible users are reportedly being notified by email, so check the inbox (and possibly the junk folder) of the email account to which your Apple ID is connected if you’re after more details.

Offer ends soon

Take note, though. Apple’s bonus credit offer ends on Thursday March 14, 2019.

Also, it seems that the offer is not appearing for all markets globally. Canada and the U.K., for example, aren’t currently included. However, MacRumors notes that Apple ID account holders in Germany are, rather curiously, being offered a 15 percent bonus, 5 percent more than what it’s offering those based in the U.S.

If you’re interested in spending your bonus cash on some gaming fun, then check out Digital Trends’ recently updated list of suggestions for the iPhone and iPad, most of them costing less than $5.