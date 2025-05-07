 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple switch to AI search could be a huge blow to Google

By
Three screenshots showing Apple Intelligence Summaries in Safari on a green gradient background
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Apple is looking into using AI search as an integrated part of its Safari browser – something that could seriously damage the control Google currently holds over online searches.

The news comes from a report posted by Bloomberg which says Apple is “actively looking at” reshaping the Safari browser. The idea is to focus on using AI-powered search engines.

Recommended Videos

Currently the Google search is Apple’s default search engine, something which Google’s Alphabet pays Apple $20 billion annually for the privilege of. That equates to about 36% of its search advertising revenue which it allegedly makes through that Safari browser traffic.

Related

So a move by Apple to depart from this Google deal could mean a big sudden loss for Google.

Eddy Cue, Apple executive, said that searches on Safari fell for the first time last month. This is something he attributes to an increase in the use of AI as a primary point of search for those online.

Cue went on to say that he thinks OpenAI and Perplexity AI will eventually replace standard search engines. According to the report he said that the likes of Google and Apple will add these AI search options into browsers like Safari in the future.

Although he did specifically say: “We will add them to the list – they probably won’t be the default.”

AI competition

Currently Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to integrate its Gemini AI tech into the latest Apple devices – something expected to be revealed at the iPhone 17 launch at WWDC 2025 in June.

Startups like OpenAI and Perplexity are adding competitive pressure to the likes of Google. Further to this, ChatGPT is reportedly going to be an option in Siri – based on an OpenAI and Apple deal.

Talking about this move away from Google, D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria, said “Many advertisers have all of their search advertising with Google because it is practically a monopoly with almost 90% share. If there were other viable alternatives for search, many advertisers could move much of their ad budgets away from Google to these other venues.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
Apple is hoping your emails will fix its misfiring AI
Categories in Apple Mail app.

Apple’s AI efforts haven’t made the same kind of impact as Google’s Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, or OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company’s AI stack, dubbed Apple Intelligence, hasn’t moved the functional needle for iPhone and Mac users, even triggering an internal management crisis at the company. 

It seems user data could rescue the sinking ship. Earlier today, the company published a Machine Learning research paper that details a new approach to train its onboard AI using data stored on your iPhone, starting with emails. These emails will be used to improve features such as email summarization and Writing Tools. 

Read more
Google’s Gboard could soon gain an AI-powered meme generator
Google meme creator is in development.

Memes have become incredibly popular, and Google is developing an AI-powered meme generator to make creating memes easier through Gboard. However, this upcoming tool, referred to as "Meme Studio" internally, has faced criticism from Android Authority, which was the first to report on it.

According to the report, the new feature offers users two options for creating memes: "custom" and "generate." The "custom" option allows users to choose a base image from thousands available and add their own captions. Google appears to be automating the process of finding and labeling these base images.

Read more
Google just gave vision to AI, but it’s still not available for everyone
Gemini Live App on the Galaxy S25 Ultra broadcast to a TV showing the Gemini app with the camera feature open

Google has just officially announced the roll out of a powerful Gemini AI feature that means the intelligence can now see.

This started in March as Google began to show off Gemini Live, but it's now become more widely available.

Read more