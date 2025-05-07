Apple switch to AI search could be a huge blow to Google

Apple is looking into using AI search as an integrated part of its Safari browser – something that could seriously damage the control Google currently holds over online searches.

The news comes from a report posted by Bloomberg which says Apple is “actively looking at” reshaping the Safari browser. The idea is to focus on using AI-powered search engines.

Currently the Google search is Apple’s default search engine, something which Google’s Alphabet pays Apple $20 billion annually for the privilege of. That equates to about 36% of its search advertising revenue which it allegedly makes through that Safari browser traffic.

So a move by Apple to depart from this Google deal could mean a big sudden loss for Google.

Eddy Cue, Apple executive, said that searches on Safari fell for the first time last month. This is something he attributes to an increase in the use of AI as a primary point of search for those online.

Cue went on to say that he thinks OpenAI and Perplexity AI will eventually replace standard search engines. According to the report he said that the likes of Google and Apple will add these AI search options into browsers like Safari in the future.

Although he did specifically say: “We will add them to the list – they probably won’t be the default.”

AI competition

Currently Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to integrate its Gemini AI tech into the latest Apple devices – something expected to be revealed at the iPhone 17 launch at WWDC 2025 in June.

Startups like OpenAI and Perplexity are adding competitive pressure to the likes of Google. Further to this, ChatGPT is reportedly going to be an option in Siri – based on an OpenAI and Apple deal.

Talking about this move away from Google, D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria, said “Many advertisers have all of their search advertising with Google because it is practically a monopoly with almost 90% share. If there were other viable alternatives for search, many advertisers could move much of their ad budgets away from Google to these other venues.”