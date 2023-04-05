Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro just had its price slashed

For anyone keen to keep their precious iPad Pro safer while also benefiting from the practicalities of a keyboard, Amazon has some great Apple deals today. Right now, you can buy the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro for either $229 or $299 depending on the size you require. Working out at a saving of either $70 for the 11-inch model or $51 for the 12.9-inch model, this is the perfect chance to improve your iPad Pro experience for less. Just make sure you buy the right size for your iPad Pro.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch — $229, was $299:

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch — $299, was $349:

Why you should buy the Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro

Considered to be one of the best iPad Pro keyboard cases around, Apple knows how to get the most from its accessories even if they are often a bit more pricey than third-party solutions. The Apple Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro has a floating cantilever design, attaching magnetically. It allows you to smoothly adjust things to the right viewing angle for you without any awkward tweaks needing to be made. By doing so, you get a great typing experience. 64 backlit keys are available in all with a trackpad that also enhances how you interact with iPadOS. It’s all consistently comfortable to use and far superior to relying on the touchscreen or inferior keyboards. There’s also a USB-C port for charging while there’s extensive protection at the front and back of the device. The case also has smooth angle adjustments so whether you’re watching a show or typing up a document, you can get things just how you need them to be.

If you’ve been considering one of the best iPad Pro 11-inch cases or the best iPad Pro 12.9-inch cases, this is the ideal way to save you from needing to buy a separate keyboard too. Through one simple case, your iPad Pro turns into a laptop of sorts while still being highly portable and stylish looking.

The Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro usually costs $299 for the 11-inch model or $349 for the 12.9-inch model. Right now, you can buy the 11-inch variety for $229 or the larger option for $299 when you order from Amazon today. It’s a great way to make the iPad Pro even better for you. Buy it now before the price goes back up.

