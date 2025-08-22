Reports the iPhone 18 will ditch the camera button seem unlikely, but something’s going on

What’s happened? Conflicting reports this week are generating speculation around what Apple plans to do with its dedicated Camera Control button for the iPhone 18.

First, a claim from an account on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo suggested Apple would completely remove the camera control from the iPhone 18 onwards, with the iPhone 17 series possibly the final handsets to sport the dedicated button.

However a more recent rumor from a tipster with a better track record (via MaRumors) refutes the claim, suggesting instead Apple is looking to simplify the button, rather than remove it completely.

This is important because: It was somewhat of a surprise to see Apple add an additional button when it launched the iPhone 16 series last year, after years of removing buttons, switches and ports. For Apple to potentially ditch the feature after just two years would be seen as a major failing – something it’ll likely want to avoid.

Considering we’ve got two reports in a week, albeit somewhat conflicting, on the same topic, the signs point to Apple seriously considering its next steps for the Camera Control button.

According to the second tipster, Setsuna Digital, the costs of the impressively complex, pressure sensitive key are too high and the firm is looking at ways to reduce the spend.

This apparently could involve the removal of the capacitive sensor currently used, with the button relying solely on a pressure sensor in the future.

With continued economically uncertainly and tariff implications yet to be fully realized, there could be added pressure on Apple to keep a keen eye on its costs – and if savings can be made that’s only going to benefit the business.

Why should I care? This could be a sign Apple is possibly doing what it can to keep iPhone prices as they are. We’ve enjoyed a couple of years of static iPhone pricing, but at some point they will have to rise. If Apple can stave off a price hike for longer, or reduce the amount it has to increase, the better for us consumers.

Is this the first indication that we will see a price rise for the iPhone 18? It’s hard to say, but if Apple really is considering cost cutting on the Camera Control button, it could point to a wider project over at Cupertino, California.

Okay, so what’s next? With the iPhone 18 launch still over a year away, a lot can change between now and then, so we’d advise taking these rumors with a generous pinch of salt.