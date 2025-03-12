Apple openly confirms you’ll be waiting longer for key Siri features

Late last week, Apple quietly acknowledged that it is delaying the launch of a key Apple Intelligence feature. The company has since made its decision more public by adding a disclaimer to its website.

Apple Intelligence, announced in June, was expected to include an enhanced version of Siri, the company’s voice assistant. These heavily-anticipated new features are designed to improve Siri’s understanding of user context and ability to interact more effectively with applications.

Apple announced the delay by stating, “It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver these features, and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

Until recently, however, this delay had not been mentioned in Apple’s online store. That omission has now been corrected.

The Apple Intelligence webpage, among many others, now says, “Siri’s personal context understanding, onscreen awareness, and in-app actions are in development and will be available with a future software update.” Before this, the delay wasn’t mentioned.

The rollout of Apple Intelligence has faced several challenges. After the feature was announced at last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), many anticipated its launch in the fall alongside the iPhone 16 series. However, Apple chose to implement the rollout in phases. Consequently, some Apple Intelligence features were included with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, while additional features became available in subsequent software updates. Apple Intelligence has not yet been released in certain regions, such as the European Union.

This latest delay in Apple Intelligence comes as other companies, such as Google, are moving briskly to add AI features to their products, like Gemini.