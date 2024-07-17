 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t forget. You can save big on a replacement Apple Pencil 2 for Prime Day

By
The 2nd gen Apple Pencil laying on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It’s easy to think of Prime Day as the time to pick up new goodies and, from time to time, to check out if that expensive new tech item has dropped down to an affordable price. What we often forget is that Prime Day deals are also a great way to pick up essentials, extras, and replacement items. Right now, this Apple Prime Day deal on the Apple Pencil 2 is a perfect example of that spirit in action. Normally $129, the price has dropped by $50 on the humble Apple Pencil 2, bringing it to $79. Whether you’ve lost your old one, want a backup, or need a fresh one to go with the iPad Prime Day deal you picked up, now is the time to get an Apple Pencil 2. Tap the button below to pick yours up now, or keep reading to see what makes the Apple Pencil 2 special.

Why you should buy the Apple Pencil 2

The number one reason you should buy the Apple Pencil 2 right now is to have a backup or to replace your lost or stolen one while the price is low. But there’s always the chance that you haven’t had an Apple Pencil 2 before, in which case you should know how it operates. While we’ll leave it to our Apple Pencil 2 review to cover the fine details, you should know that the pen detects tilt and pressure as you write. When combined with the low latency of the pen’s connection with your tablet, you’ll find that writing with it feels very fluid and lifelike. The Apple Pencil 2’s convenient wireless charging lets it charge while it is attached to the edge of your iPad, the most likely spot you’d ever want to put it, making having a charged Apple Pencil 2 a thoughtless exercise.

By the way, there are quite a few different Apple Pencils out there. Making sure you get the right one and one that is compatible with your hardware is important. According to Apple, the Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th or 5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th generation), and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th generation). If this isn’t enough for you to figure out if you should get the Apple Pencil 2 versus the other models, check out our guide to picking the right Apple Pencil for you.

If you’ve decided to pick up an Apple Pencil 2, all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll find the Apple Pencil 2 priced at just $79. That’s a $50 markdown from the usual price of $129. Oh, and if looking at all of those iPad models made you realize how woefully outdated yours is, be sure to check out these Prime Day iPad deals to see how you can play catch up on the cheap.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Motorola Prime Day deals: 2023 Razr for $450
The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) and Razr (2024) next to each other.

Motorola used to be a pretty big name when mobile phones first hit the market, and while the brand has been somewhat eclipsed by other companies like Samsung and Apple, Motorola has recently had a bit of resurgence, and for a good reason. It's phones are cheap but good, and it offers one of the first and most budget-friendly foldable phones, so it's well worth taking advantage of the first day of Prime Day deals to grab yourself a Motorola. That said, if you're not quite sold on our pick of deals below, then you may also want to check out these Prime Day smartphone deals as well.
Best Motorola Prime Day deal
Motorola Razr 2023 -- $450, was $700

If you want to try owning a foldable phone but you'd like to stick to a tight budget, you may want to go for the Motorola Razr 2023, which is currently even cheaper for Prime Day. It's included in our roundup of the best folding phones as the best cheap folding phone, as it provides a hassle-free foldable smartphone experience that keeps things simple. Shipping with Android 13 pre-installed and internal storage of 128GB, this device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM. Its 1.5-inch external OLED display lets you view notifications, check the weather, play music, record videos, and more without having to open the phone, while its 6.9-inch main pOLED display offers Full HD+ resolution and an up to 144Hz refresh rate for sharp details and smooth animations.

Read more
Best Prime Day tablet deals in 2024: iPad, Samsung Galaxy, more
Best Prime Day Deals

Grab your wallet, keep it close by and get ready to do some serious deal hunting because Amazon Prime day is officially here. Several retailers have rolled out the red carpet with excellent Prime Day deals featuring huge discounts on products from Amazon and its competitors. Tablets are a great way to play with apps or spend a lazy day on the couch watching shows from the Prime Day streaming service deal that you might pick up as well. Just be sure to wear headphones from one of these Prime Day headphones deals so you don't annoy your family while jamming out. In any event, the following Prime Day tablet deals come from a variety of brands, including Android tablets from Samsung and Lenovo, but we've also noted a shocking number of Apple Prime Day deals for Prime Day iPad deals this year as well, so you can get a great iPad on the cheap. Here are our top picks.
Today's best tablet deals

If you can no longer wait for Prime Day before making your purchase, fortunately, there are some bargains that you can shop today. We've rounded up our favorite tablet deals below, which includes Apple's iPads and Android tablets by brands such as Samsung and Amazon. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these offers though, as we're not sure when they'll expire.

Read more
This Apple Watch Series 9 deal is too good to pass up
Apps on the Apple Watch Series 9's screen.

It’s never been easier to help keep track of your health and well-being thanks to smartwatches, and the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best on the market at doing just that. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your older Apple Watch model or getting your first smartwatch to go with your iPhone, it’s a great time to pick one up. And right now, you can get the latest , which is $100 off the normal price of $400.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is, simply put, one of the best smartwatches you can get. Though the design of the basic Apple Watch has remained unchanged over the years, it’s comfortable to wear and gives you a ton of options for accessorizing with all of the straps and cases on the market. The large always-on display allows you to see all of your important information in a single glance, and there are a ton of useful or fun watch faces to choose from.

Read more