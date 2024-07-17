It’s easy to think of Prime Day as the time to pick up new goodies and, from time to time, to check out if that expensive new tech item has dropped down to an affordable price. What we often forget is that Prime Day deals are also a great way to pick up essentials, extras, and replacement items. Right now, this Apple Prime Day deal on the Apple Pencil 2 is a perfect example of that spirit in action. Normally $129, the price has dropped by $50 on the humble Apple Pencil 2, bringing it to $79. Whether you’ve lost your old one, want a backup, or need a fresh one to go with the iPad Prime Day deal you picked up, now is the time to get an Apple Pencil 2. Tap the button below to pick yours up now, or keep reading to see what makes the Apple Pencil 2 special.

Why you should buy the Apple Pencil 2

The number one reason you should buy the Apple Pencil 2 right now is to have a backup or to replace your lost or stolen one while the price is low. But there’s always the chance that you haven’t had an Apple Pencil 2 before, in which case you should know how it operates. While we’ll leave it to our Apple Pencil 2 review to cover the fine details, you should know that the pen detects tilt and pressure as you write. When combined with the low latency of the pen’s connection with your tablet, you’ll find that writing with it feels very fluid and lifelike. The Apple Pencil 2’s convenient wireless charging lets it charge while it is attached to the edge of your iPad, the most likely spot you’d ever want to put it, making having a charged Apple Pencil 2 a thoughtless exercise.

By the way, there are quite a few different Apple Pencils out there. Making sure you get the right one and one that is compatible with your hardware is important. According to Apple, the Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th or 5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th generation), and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th generation). If this isn’t enough for you to figure out if you should get the Apple Pencil 2 versus the other models, check out our guide to picking the right Apple Pencil for you.

If you’ve decided to pick up an Apple Pencil 2, all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll find the Apple Pencil 2 priced at just $79. That’s a $50 markdown from the usual price of $129. Oh, and if looking at all of those iPad models made you realize how woefully outdated yours is, be sure to check out these Prime Day iPad deals to see how you can play catch up on the cheap.