 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Latest Apple Pencil is down to its cheapest-ever price

Briley Kenney
By
Someone using an Apple Pencil with the 10th Gen iPad.
Apple

After snagging one of the best daily deals, including a great deal on Apple’s iPad, you might consider some accessories to get with it. Besides a case or cover and a screen protector, all of which are more obvious, there’s one other incredibly useful add-on you’ll need — a stylus. Not only does a stylus make it easier to interact with the touchscreen, especially smaller hard-to-see screen elements, but you can also use it to draw, take notes, and much more. The best styluses come in many forms and work with a wide variety of platforms, but when it comes to Apple’s devices, the best stylus to pair with them is the Apple Pencil, Apple’s take on the modern writing utensil.

Right now, Amazon is offering the latest version of the Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation, for its cheapest price ever. Seriously, it’s never been this low before. Normally $129, you’re getting $40 off, but this Apple Pencil 2nd Gen deal brings the final price down to $89. It makes painting, doodling, note-taking, and sketching easier than ever on Apple devices. Grab that deal below or keep reading to learn what else the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen can do.

Why You Should Buy the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen

Because it can be a little confusing, it’s always a good idea to read our guide on which Apple Pencil works with which iPad. You can also get a little help using iPadOS’s Scribble feature, which is incredibly useful when you have a stylus handy. Basically, it’s a great way to leave notes for yourself about onscreen content or reading, but you will need an Apple Pencil, either 1st Gen or 2nd Gen. Either way, this deal that offers the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen for cheaper than ever is the perfect time to get yourself ready to scribble.

Related

At its core, the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is a stylus, like any other, except designed to Apple’s top-notch standards, and meant to be compatible with Apple’s products, namely the latest iPads. You can use it to sketch, doodle, take notes, write on various screens, paint, and much moree than that. Instead of using your finger, you use the stylus, which is essentially a tablet-ready pen. It won’t harm or scratch the screen as long as you’re gentle while using it. It magnetically attaches to the iPad, charging wirelessly too, and with a simple double tap — on the Pencil — you can change active tools, so it makes things so much easier to use and navigate on iPadOS.

The Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is compatible with the same model from our iPad Mini review (6th Gen), and the iPad Air review (5th and 4th Gen), as well as the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Gen), and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Gen). It connects with all of these models seamlessly, while offering imperceptible lag — it’s virtually nonexistent — and pixel-perfect precision whether sketching or interacting with onscreen elements. The Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is a must-have for creatives, and it brings a whole new experience to your iPad and compatible devices. You won’t be disappointed.

On a normal day, without this deal, you’d be paying $129 for the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. However, thanks to Amazon’s current discount, you’ll get $40 off, and instead, pay $89 with free shipping. You can’t beat that. No really, you can’t, it’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for this model of the Apple Pencil. Don’t sleep on this deal creatives!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dreaming of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Now’s the time to buy
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 2, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worn on a mans wrist.

The best smartwatch deals are coming from Samsung right now with discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. If you're looking to buy either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5 with LTE, there are discounts to be enjoyed. While these might not be the deepest of price cuts, it's the ideal opportunity to get one of the latest smartwatches for less. Read on while we take you through the deals. Remember -- none of these are likely to stick around for long with stock levels low, so be quick and hit the buy button if you need one of these watches in your life.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — $420, was $450

With a modest but important discount, this is the ideal chance to buy one of the best smartwatches for less. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is great thanks to its use of luxury materials, a super sharp screen, and an impressive 3-day battery life. The watch offers extensive GPS routing and navigation along with the ability to automatically track all your workouts, and more. If you're keen to be able to monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and even your body composition all from your wrist, this is the watch for you.

Read more
This bundle saves you $50 on a Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 28, 2023
amazon fire hd 10 2021 news 1

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable mobile device that's perfect for basic functions, but you can get its 64GB model for even cheaper as part of a bundle from Amazon that includes the tablet's Keyboard Case for just $190. You'll enjoy $50 in savings from the total price of $240, but to do so, you'll need to push through with the purchase today as we're not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case bundle
Amazon's Fire tablets focus on affordability and utility, instead of on sheer performance. This means you shouldn't expect the Amazon Fire HD 10 to match the power of the high-end devices in our list of the best tablets, but you'll appreciate it as an everyday companion for yourself and for your family. It's got an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, which is more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and using social media apps. The tablet also features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution that's 10% brighter than its previous generation, and a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Hurry — Apple Watch Series 8 is back at its cheapest-ever price
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
February 28, 2023
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen on.

One of the best smartwatch deals right now is one many of us have been waiting for -- the cheapest-ever price on the Apple Watch Series 8. Over at Amazon, it's normally priced at $399 but right now, it's down to $329 for a very limited time only. We're expecting stock to fly out on this one as a $70 saving is rare to see on the latest watch from Apple. Let's take a quick look at why you might need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8
Always one of the Apple Watch deals to watch for, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great wearable for most people, provided they own an iPhone. At its simplest, you can use it to track all your exercise and workouts. Thanks to Apple's neat activity rings system, you're motivated to burn more calories, stand more often throughout the day, and participate in exercise too. It's surprisingly compelling and you soon end up competing against yourself with a selection of workout awards further enticing you.

Read more