 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is your excuse to finally buy an Apple Pencil for your iPad

Andrew Morrisey
By
A person writes on a 2021 Apple iPad Mini with an Apple Pencil.

If you’ve been holding out for a discount before purchasing an Apple Pencil to pair with your iPad, today’s your day. Amazon has the second and newest generation Apple Pencil discount from $129 to $113 right now, which makes for a savings of $16. If you’re looking to save even more on an Apple Pencil, the first generation Apple Pencil isn’t currently seeing any deals, but it is just $99, which would save you $30 from the second generation Apple Pencil’s regular price. Free shipping is included with the purchase of each.

Apple Pencil (1st Gen) — $99

With the first generation Apple Pencil, Apple introduced a fun, creative, and versatile way to interact with the digital canvas that is the iPad. The Apple Pencil creates an experience similar to working on paper if you’re an artist, and an immersive experience that sucks you more deeply into your iPad. This is true whether you’re creating, playing games, taking notes, or browsing the internet. It’s sensitive to pressure and tilt so it feels like using an actual pencil, opening up new creative possibilities across the iPad lineup. The first generation Apple Pencil comes with a USB-C adapter for charging and pairing with your iPad. It’s compatible with many iPad models, including new models like the iPad Pro and smaller models like the newest iPad mini.

Apple Pencil 2 — $113, was $129

The Apple Pencil 2 builds upon the already impressive performance of the first generation Apple Pencil, and brings even more features to your iPad experience. It has such a short lag time that it’s not even perceivable to the human eye, pixel perfect precision, title and pressure sensitivity, and it makes painting, sketching, doodling, and note taking better than ever. This model of the Apple Pencil is able to magnetically attach to the iPad and charges wirelessly while attached. Within various apps it will allow you to change tools with a simple double tap. With this being the newest version of the Apple Pencil, it’s compatible with newer iPad models, and because older iPad generations aren’t equipped to work with the Apple Pencil, it’s important to know which Apple Pencil works with which iPad before you make a purchase.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Apple Watch SE 2 is at its cheapest-ever price: Get it for $220
The Apple Watch SE 2 with its Earth watch face.

The Apple Watch SE is great for people who want a cheap, recently released Apple Watch. The SE line of Apple Watches are the cheapest of the line, and the SE 2 is the newest one. Thanks to Amazon's Apple Watch deals, you can buy the SE 2 for only $220, the lowest it's ever been on Amazon. Grab it fast quickly before this $29 discount goes away.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2
The Apple Watch SE 2, which was released six months ago, is in our list of the best smartwatches as the best cheap Apple Watch because you'll get most of the features found in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, but at a fraction of their cost. The Apple Watch SE 2 uses the same S8 chipset as the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, and it runs on the latest WatchOS 9 that enables reliable notifications from your paired iPhone and a comprehensive suite of fitness and health-tracking features. It may not have the ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and always-on screen of its more expensive siblings, but if you don't think you'll need them, the Apple Watch SE 2 may be the best choice for you.

Read more
Latest Apple Pencil is down to its cheapest-ever price
Someone using an Apple Pencil with the 10th Gen iPad.

If you just grabbed a new iPad, be sure to pair it with the Apple Pencil. It will help you get the full utility out of your expensive new device. This week is actually the best time you could buy one of the best styluses out there. Right now the stylus is only $89, $40 off its usual price of $129. There's never been a better discount on this Apple Pencil on Amazon. If the price isn't enough to convince you, let us tell you why you'll love the Apple Pencil.

Why You Should Buy the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen
Because it can be a little confusing, it's always a good idea to read our guide on which Apple Pencil works with which iPad. You can also get a little help using iPadOS's Scribble feature, which is incredibly useful when you have a stylus handy. Basically, it's a great way to leave notes for yourself about onscreen content or reading, but you will need an Apple Pencil, either 1st Gen or 2nd Gen. Either way, this deal that offers the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen for cheaper than ever is the perfect time to get yourself ready to scribble.

Read more
Want to turn your iPhone into a Galaxy S23? This app is for you
OneUI TryGalaxy view

The best kind of marketing is the one that happens in the hands of an interested person who just might be your next customer. Samsung certainly thinks that way and is trying its best, not just because it’s a sound strategy, but also owing to the fact that arch-rival Apple has mastered the art with its meticulously imagined store experience.

Samsung’s latest ploy is a web app designed for iPhones that will give you a taste of its One UI 5.1 software that runs on its Galaxy S23 series phones. Actually, scratch that. The company is welcoming you to “the other side” by letting you experience its heavily customized take on Android and find out for yourself if it can surpass iOS for you. The solution is called Try Galaxy.
Try Galaxy makes your iPhone a Samsung phone

Read more