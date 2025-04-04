The Apple Pencil Pro has a two-digit price for a limited time

One of the best ways to improve your experience with any of the best tablets is to pair it with a stylus pen. And that is especially true if you have one of the best tablets for drawing, like an Apple iPad. Unfortunately, Apple’s stylus, the Apple Pencil line, is usually somewhat expensive. It’s opened the market wide for Apple Pencil alternatives, for sure. But right now you can get one of the most advanced Apple Pencils, the Apple Pencil Pro, at a reduced price of just $99. That’s $30 down from the usual $129, available at both Amazon and Walmart. Tap the button below to pick up the pencil or keep reading to see if it is the one for you.

Why you should buy the Apple Pencil Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro is pretty great, but first we need to see if it can work with your iPad. From the Amazon store page hosted by Apple, we can see that the Apple Pencil Pro works with the “iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Air 11-inch (M2 and M3), iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and M3), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 11-inch (M2)” models.

But, as we’ve said before, even in the current year, choosing the right Apple Pencil is not a trivial matter as all four makes of the Apple stylus are still in circulation. However, there’s a good case for the Apple Pencil Pro at this price. Using simple hand gestures you can switch brushes and change tools, saving you time and efforts when doing a lot of back and forth work between different styles when doing art. There’s even expert tilt and pressure sensing, giving you the feel of really writing on paper. The Apple Pencil Pro snaps rather strongly to the iPad via a magnet, which also charges it wirelessly, in a sort of “Qi” charging situation.

Getting the Apple Pencil Pro isn’t always a no-brainer, but at $99 it is the perfect time to get one. Again, that’s a $30 drop from the usual $129 price. You can get this deal at Amazon or Walmart, so be sure to tap the appropriate button below and get in on this deal while it is still around.