Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple makes a splash at CES 2019 with privacy-focused billboard in Las Vegas

Aaron Mamiit
By

Apple does not have an official presence at CES 2019, but it is making a splash at the annual event through a billboard about privacy in Las Vegas.

The billboard, which was first spotted by Engadget’s Chris Velazco, is placed at the side of a SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel, overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center where CES 2019 will take place.

The mostly black billboard features the back of the recent iPhone models, and reads “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.” The text, of course, is a play on the popular saying of “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”

The billboard also includes the URL for Apple’s Privacy page on its official website, where visitors are greeted with text that reads “Apple products are designed to protect your privacy.”

Apple’s focus on privacy for its customers is nothing new, as the company has previously claimed that it only makes money from selling hardware and software, not the personal information of its users. For example, earlier this year, Apple laid out new policies to help law enforcement in their requests for data and information related to criminal investigations, but the company promised that the new plans will continue to protect the privacy and data of its customers.

The billboard helps Apple cast a shadow over CES 2019, without the company officially being there. Instead of participating in such events, Apple creates its own events to launch new products and services. However, Apple is known to send employees to the show to look around, to check on the company’s rivals and products that work with iPhones and Mac computers.

The message is clear — there will be a lot of new devices showcased at CES 2019, but the companies behind some of them, if not most, will not match up to Apple’s extreme focus on privacy. How comfortable will users be on devices or services that may be selling their personal information?

The splashy Las Vegas billboard also moves attention away from lagging iPhone sales, which has caused Apple to slash its forecast for the final three months of 2018. Perhaps a bigger focus on privacy is what the company needs to get iPhones back on track.

Don't Miss

Best camera phones of 2019
iOS 12 Review
Mobile

Apple's iOS 13 has already been spotted by website traffic analytics

iOS 12 was a relatively large update to Apple's iPhone, but iOS 13 could be even bigger. Rumors have begun circulating about what we should expect from iOS 13, which suggest a much more productive operating system for both iPhone and iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best podcasts
Mobile

From true crime to comedy, here's our list of the best podcasts around

When you aren’t in the music mood, podcasts can be your ear candy. Whether you love to stay up-to-date on the latest news or want to know what’s happening in sports, you’ll find something on our must-listen-to podcast roundup.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra review
Mobile

Everything you need to know about the Sony Xperia XA3, Plus, and Ultra

The Sony Xperia XA2 is around a year old, meaning it's about time for a follow-up. Rumors about the upcoming Sony Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra have started popping up online, showing a slightly more modern phone with decent specs.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best apple watch faces series 4 infograph face
Wearables

Apple patent hints at biometric authentication for the Apple Watch

While the Apple Watch collects a bunch of health-related information, it doesn't have many features related to biometric authentication. According to a new patent from the company, however, that could change in the near future.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Cover your glass with the best cases and covers for Google's Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3 XL is Google's latest huge flagship handset. But you've paid $900 for that beast -- best make sure you protect it too. Here are some of the best Pixel 3 XL cases to keep your phone safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock
zte blade max view review feat
Product Review

ZTE’s Blade Max View will struggle to carve a slice of the budget market

After a tumultuous year, ZTE is back. The Chinese manufacturer released two new budget phones this fall. One of them, the ZTE Blade Max View, makes its way into a very crowded budget phone market. Can it compare? We put it to the test to…
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Mobile

German Note 9 owners are starting to receive the Android Pie update

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
smartphones
Mobile

Huawei punishes two employees for an iPhone Twitter mistake

We all make mistakes. But there's "I spilt my coffee on my keyboard", and then there's "I tweeting from an iPhone on the official Huawei Twitter account". Huawei has failed to see the funny side of the New Years mishap.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Lenovo smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung paul scott galaxy note interview 9 future feat 2
Mobile

Master your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with our favorite tips and tricks

Manage to get your hands on the gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You've probably noticed there are a lot of nice new changes. Here are a few of our favorite tips and tricks to get you started with your new Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
5g 5gtopicsheader1a
Mobile

5G: Why everything is about to change

Curious about the many ways 5G mobile networks will change and enrich your life? Here’s our guide to all things 5G.
Posted By Hanif Jackson