Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple reportedly takes aim at Screen Time competitors on App Store

Aaron Mamiit
By

Apple has reportedly taken aim against apps on its App Store that function as competitors to its Screen Time feature, which the company released alongside iOS 12.

Over the previous year, Apple is said to have removed or restricted at least 11 of the 17 most popular screen time tracking and parental control apps on the App Store, the New York Times reported, through an analysis with app data firm Sensor Tower.

The report interviewed developers, some of which suggested that Apple is trying to push iOS device users into using only Apple’s own apps such as Screen Time. Apple reportedly ordered developers to remove key features from their Screen Time-like apps, or take them down entirely from the App Store.

Apple is said to have justified its actions by saying that the apps violated policies such as using public APIs in an unapproved manner. However, the timing of the demands are suspect, as some of these apps have already been downloaded more than a million times, like OurPact at more than 3 million and Mobicip at about 2.5 million.

Mobicip chief Suren Ramasubbu told the New York Times that Apple required their company to change the app within 30 days or face removal from the App Store. After multiple messages seeking clarification and the submission of a revised app, Mobicip was ultimately removed from the App Store.

“We treat all apps the same, including those that compete with our own services,” Apple spokeswoman Tammy Levine said to the New York Times. “Our incentive is to have a vibrant app ecosystem that provides consumers access to as many quality apps as possible,” she added.

This is not the first time that Apple has seemingly given its own offerings an unfair advantage over third-party apps. Apple Music versus Spotify is no longer just all about who signs up the most subscribers, as Spotify has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple over the alleged preferential treatment for its own music streaming service.

Screen Time keeps track of how much time iOS device owners spend on their gadgets and on specific apps, though its features are said to be less granular compared to competitors. For example, Screen Time does not allow parents to block access to some apps at certain times of the day, such as while their children are in school.

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
google assistant io 2018 feature
Mobile

Google Assistant for Android and iOS wants to tell you a story

Just in time for National Tell a Story Day on April 27, Google has added the ability for Google Assistant for iOS and Android to read you a story. So now there's no excuse for not catching up with a good book.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

Here's how much it will cost to buy the Galaxy S10 5G, and when it releases

Samsung announced a whopping four new Galaxy S10 devices, from the low-cost S10e to the triple-camera S10 and S10 Plus. But it's the Galaxy S10 5G that steals the show, as it will be the first 5G-ready smartphone to hit the market.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
verizon cuts off rural customers just ate time warner v2
Mobile

Verizon reveals 20 new cities that will get its 5G network in 2019

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it has also begun deploying mobile 5G. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network, including when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google home tips and tricks topvoltouch 800x533 c
Mobile

Bothering the bots: Funny questions and commands to pose to Google Assistant

Communicating with Google Assistant can be a chore. Luckily, there are plenty of fun questions and commands to add a little entertainment to your oft-rigid conversation. Here are some of our favorites.
Posted By Jake Widman, Brendan Hesse
Best iPhone 6s cases - Incipio Performance Series Case
Mobile

Protect your gadget with our rundown of the best iPhone 6S cases and covers

If you’ve been wondering what kind of stylish cover or protective case is still available for the iPhone 6S, take a step inside and look at our top picks for the best iPhone 6s cases. From style to protection, we've got you covered.
Posted By Mark Jansen
A panel including George and Amal Clooney and Microsoft President Brad Smith discuss the new Trial Watch app at Columbia University.
Computing

George Clooney and Microsoft’s TrialWatch hopes to put a spotlight on injustice

Microsoft and The Clooney Foundation for Justice unveiled the TrialWatch app Thursday during an event at Columbia University — a new tool in CFJ’s ongoing effort to shine a light on injustice in courts around the globe.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Apple AirPods
Home Theater

Need wireless earbuds? The latest Apple AirPods just got a rare discount

Amazon just cut the price on the Apple AirPods 2 with wired charging case, so if you don’t specifically need wireless charging and you’ve been waiting for a deal on these great wireless earbuds, now’s your chance.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatch deals apple watch lifestyle
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

Renders of 2019 iPhone show surprisingly chunky camera module

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
best cell phone plans wireless carrier
Mobile

Don't listen to the guy at the mall. How to pick the best smartphone data plan

Sorting through carriers’ plans to find the best service for you and your family can be tough. We name the best family plan, individual plan, unlimited plan, and more in this battle between T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best iPad Pro games Infinity Blade III
Mobile

Put the latest iPad Pro to the test with these great games

Did you recently purchase the 11-inch iPad Pro, or are you enjoying the 12.9-inch version? Maybe you've got an older iPad Pro. We've rounded up a few of the best iPad Pro games to take advantage of that raw processing power and huge screen.
Posted By Simon Hill
motorola moto g7 news feat
Mobile

The behemoth battery-toting Moto G7 Power is now available from T-Mobile

After a number of leaks and rumors, the Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power are finally here. The devices represent quite a spec bump over the previous-generation Moto G6 phones, yet still come at a reasonable price.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

Website removes its Galaxy Fold teardown at Samsung's request

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy S10 cases - Totallee Thin Case
Mobile

Protect and style your Samsung Galaxy S10 with the best cases and covers

If you've splashed the cash for a shiny new Samsung Galaxy S10, then you'll want to take steps to protect your investment. With a metal frame and glass curves, the S10 needs some cover. Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases.
Posted By Simon Hill