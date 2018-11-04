Share

Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone 8 units in its online store for $499 each, offering customers a $100 discount from the smartphone’s current price tag.

The iPhone 8 Plus has also appeared on Apple’s online store for refurbished devices, but there is currently no stock for the iPhone 8’s larger counterpart. Customers interested in purchasing a refurbished iPhone 8 Plus will simply have to keep checking to see if the device is made available.

Refurbished iPhones have been tested and repaired, but they may not come with the original packaging and accessories, and may show signs of cosmetic damage. Some refurbished iPhones were given up by users due to a defect, while some were sold as users upgraded to a new model.

Buying refurbished iPhones from Apple is the safest option, as the company tests and certifies all devices before being sold. Refurbished iPhones purchased from Apple also come with a one-year warranty and free shipping, as well as a new battery, outer shell, and white box.

Customers who purchase a refurbished iPhone 8 from Apple will enjoy a $100 discount to the smartphone’s current cost of $599 for its 64GB model. The gold, silver, and space gray versions are available on Apple’s online store, but not the 256GB option.

The iPhone 8 Plus is currently being sold at $699 for the 64GB model. It can be speculated that once the device is available on Apple’s refurbished store, its price tag will be around $599.

Apple slashed the prices of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by $100 each when it revealed the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Customers who do not mind purchasing refurbished iPhones will be able to enjoy another $100 discount from the original selling price of the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 was released last year, alongside the iPhone X. It remains a perfectly capable smartphone despite the arrival of this year’s new iPhones, powered by the A11 Bionic chip that is also found inside the iPhone X.

Apple started selling refurbished iPhones in 2016, starting with the iPhone 6s and iPhones 6s Plus. Other devices currently available on Apple’s refurbished online store include various versions of MacBooks, Mac computers, and iPads, as well as the iPod touch and the Apple TV.