Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple starts selling refurbished iPhone 8 for $499; no stock for iPhone 8 Plus

Aaron Mamiit
By

Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone 8 units in its online store for $499 each, offering customers a $100 discount from the smartphone’s current price tag.

The iPhone 8 Plus has also appeared on Apple’s online store for refurbished devices, but there is currently no stock for the iPhone 8’s larger counterpart. Customers interested in purchasing a refurbished iPhone 8 Plus will simply have to keep checking to see if the device is made available.

Refurbished iPhones have been tested and repaired, but they may not come with the original packaging and accessories, and may show signs of cosmetic damage. Some refurbished iPhones were given up by users due to a defect, while some were sold as users upgraded to a new model.

Buying refurbished iPhones from Apple is the safest option, as the company tests and certifies all devices before being sold. Refurbished iPhones purchased from Apple also come with a one-year warranty and free shipping, as well as a new battery, outer shell, and white box.

Customers who purchase a refurbished iPhone 8 from Apple will enjoy a $100 discount to the smartphone’s current cost of $599 for its 64GB model. The gold, silver, and space gray versions are available on Apple’s online store, but not the 256GB option.

The iPhone 8 Plus is currently being sold at $699 for the 64GB model. It can be speculated that once the device is available on Apple’s refurbished store, its price tag will be around $599.

Apple slashed the prices of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by $100 each when it revealed the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Customers who do not mind purchasing refurbished iPhones will be able to enjoy another $100 discount from the original selling price of the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 was released last year, alongside the iPhone X. It remains a perfectly capable smartphone despite the arrival of this year’s new iPhones, powered by the A11 Bionic chip that is also found inside the iPhone X.

Apple started selling refurbished iPhones in 2016, starting with the iPhone 6s and iPhones 6s Plus. Other devices currently available on Apple’s refurbished online store include various versions of MacBooks, Mac computers, and iPads, as well as the iPod touch and the Apple TV.

Don't Miss

Apple will accept some of your old iPhones, MacBooks, and Macs for repairs
red hydrogen one review hydrone gen feat
Product Review

Buy now, enjoy later? Red’s Hydrogen One lacks its most anticipated feature

The mysterious Red Hydrogen One phone has finally arrived. It has a massive battery, a durable Kevlar chassis, Android at its core, and a 3D display. It’s ambitious and a little bit crazy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: Everything you need to know to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Apple reportedly chooses Intel to supply the modem for the first 5G iPhone

While some reports hinted that Apple was looking to move away from using Intel tech, a new report suggests the exact opposite. Reportedly, Apple has chosen Intel to supply 5G modems for Apple's first 5G-enabled iPhone, due in 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Backup on Pixel 3
Mobile

Data disaster averted! How to back up your Android smartphone

You never know when your Android phone might meet its unexpected demise, which is why you should always back up your device in advance. Here's how to do so using Google, a cable and your PC, or third-party software.
Posted By Simon Hill
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
better face id 2019 iphones iphone xs
Mobile

Apple aims to make Face ID even better for 2019 iPhones

Apple is working on improvements to the Face ID system that will be integrated in next year's iPhones, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The upgraded sensor will be included in all 2019 iPhone models.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Apple company logo
Apple

Apple will accept some of your old iPhones, MacBooks, and Macs for repairs

Apple will soon launch a new Repair Vintage Apple Products Pilot program, according to 9to5Mac. The program will allow users to have some old iPhones, MacBooks, and Mac computers fixed by Apple Stores and authorized service providers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Moto Z3 review
Android Army

Room for one more? Motorola brings the $399 Motorola One to the U.S.

Struggling to figure out your E5 from your G6? No, it's not a weird chromatic scale -- it's just Motorola's new roster. But how do you know which is right for you? Find out with our guide to Motorola's 2018 phone lineup.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Gboard
Mobile

The best Android keyboards will have you texting faster than a 13-year-old

We did the research to find the best keyboard apps for Android that work efficiently, look good, and have a history of user security. Here are our favorites, so you can feel confident trusting them with all of your typing.
Posted By Simon Hill
moto z3 play bottom logo
Mobile

The midrange Motorola One is coming to the U.S. for $399

Many of us have come to know and love Motorola's extensive lineup of budget phones. But Motorola just announced two awesome midrange phones, the Motorola One and Motorola One Power.
Posted By Mark Jansen
fortnite mobile makes me feel old op ed feat
Gaming

‘Fortnite Mobile’ improvements on the way: 60 FPS, controller support, and more

Epic Games revealed in its State of Mobile Development - November 2018 announcement that there are some important Fortnite Mobile improvements coming soon. The new features include a more customizable HUD, 60 FPS, and controller support.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Mobile

11-inch iPad Pro vs. 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Can the new model take out the classic?

Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new 11-inch iPad Pro, boasting a powerful new A12X Bionic processor, awesome modern design with an edge-to-edge display, and more. But is it much better than the older 10.5-inch iPad Pro?
Posted By Christian de Looper