Older iPhones get a price cut after Apple unveils its new, expensive devices

Why it matters to you You can now purchase last year's flagship iPhone 7 and previous devices for $100 less.

At Apple’s event on Tuesday, September 12, the company announced its new line of iPhones — the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X — along with its prices. But like clockwork after every Apple launch, the company reduced the pricing of last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as well as its predecessors.

The iPhone 8 is launching at $700 and $800 for the Plus — both with 64GB of storage space and an optional 256GB available. On the other hand, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus pricing has been cut by $100. The devices are now available starting at $550 and $670, respectively. You can also opt for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus which has also been cut by an additional $100 since last year’s Apple event. The iPhone 6S is now starting at $450 and the iPhone 6S Plus starting at $550.

Adding to the array of discounted devices, there’s the iPhone SE starting at $350 — making it $50 cheaper than its previous price. Even though it’s not one of the latest iPhones, the SE took first place in the Annual Customer Satisfaction Index in May. The results suggested consumers may be looking for smartphones that are not only smaller, but also less expensive.

Closely resembling the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have the same 4.7-and 5.5-inch screen sizes including chunky bezels. But the main difference falls under the iPhone 8’s backing which is glass, allowing for Qi wireless charging. The new iPhone also uses True Tone technology and has redesigned speakers to deliver 25 percent higher volume.

With the iPhone X, it is clear Apple pulled out all the fancy stops for its 10th anniversary iPhone, including a $1,000 price tag. The device boasts an OLED display, Face ID, and a powerful A11 Bionic chip. It also includes a dual-lens 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera along with new augmented reality features.

If you are unsure about which iPhone you want to commit to, there is always the option of signing up for the iPhone Upgrade Program. Starting at $34.50 per month, you can trade in your current iPhone and upgrade to a new iPhone after 12 payments. Although, other companies do have their own plans — like Sprint’s Flex Plan or T-Mobile’s Jump On Demand — Apple’s program is still compatible with all four major U.S. carriers.