Digital Trends
Mobile

Still haven’t upgraded your iPhone? Apple says it’s a reason for poor sales

Trevor Mogg
By

When Apple issues a profit warning, you know something’s up.

The tech company did just that on Wednesday, with CEO Tim Cook citing a slew of factors weighing heavily on its business during the holiday quarter and heading into 2019.

The bottom line is that Apple is currently selling fewer phones than it expected, prompting the company to revise down its sales forecasts for the final three months of 2018.

In a letter to investors that spooked the market and wiped $55 billion off the value of the tech colossus, Cook suggested the company may have missed as much as $9 billion in sales for the quarter. This, he said, was the result of pressure on the global economy and Apple’s failure to “foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China. ”

The CEO said, “In fact, most of our revenue shortfall to our guidance, and over 100 percent of our year-over-year worldwide revenue decline, occurred in Greater China across iPhone, Mac and iPad.”

It was Cook’s view that “the economic environment in China has been further impacted by rising trade tensions with the United States,” a reference to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

He continued: “As the climate of mounting uncertainty weighed on financial markets, the effects appeared to reach consumers as well, with traffic to our retail stores and our channel partners in China declining as the quarter progressed,” adding that market data revealed the contraction in China’s smartphone market has been “particularly sharp.”

Weaker-than-expected demand for iPhone upgrades

Weaker-than-expected demand for iPhone upgrades in developing markets was also cited as a factor, as was a strong U.S. dollar and an earlier launch timing of the iPhone XS and XS Max compared to the iPhone X. Cook’s letter also pointed to “customers taking advantage of significantly reduced pricing for iPhone battery replacements,” a service that Apple launched in 2018 but which ended on December 31.

Interestingly, in his letter Cook declined to mention the rise of Chinese rivals as a reason for the squeeze on iPhone sales. Huawei, for example, sold 200 million phones (includes sister brand Honor) in 2018, making it the world’s second biggest smartphone manufacturer after Samsung. Apple sits in third spot.

Cook: Apple has a “bright future” in China

Keen not to leave investors feeling too gloomy, the CEO said that despite the current difficulties, Apple’s business in China “has a bright future,” insisting that the company’s products “enjoy a strong following among customers, with a very high level of engagement and satisfaction.”

Apple’s profit warning is the first from the company in 16 years, and its first since the launch of the iPhone in 2007. But the with sales of $84 billion still expected — revised down from between $89 billion and $94 billion — few will view the current situation as a crisis for the tech firm.

In any case, its current struggles reflect the growing challenge faced by smartphone makers around the world after reports toward the end of 2018 highlighted a 6 percent drop in handset sales globally, with China again cited as one of the primary factors in the fall.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best calendar apps for Android and iOS
teen shot to death after tracking down his stolen smartphone 6 people who used find my iphone confront phone thieves
Mobile

It turns out that Find my iPhone is really good at finding a stolen car, too

A carjacker was apprehended and a stolen car returned to its owner, thanks to some quick-thinking and Apple's Find My iPhone service being used to track down the vehicle after it was taken.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited for a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
Computing

Lastpass and 1Password are both great, but which one would we recommend?

Picking a password manager isn't easy, but in our comparison guide we pit two of the most popular against another in a battle to see which is the best. This is LastPass vs. 1Password in a true face off.
Posted By Jon Martindale
honor view 20 hands on 5
Mobile

Sony’s new 3D tech push isn’t for TVs — it’s for our phones

Sony is banking on the success of 3D sensor technology for smartphones in 2019. The new system will improve current face-unlock systems, and bring more features and greater creativity to augmented reality apps.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

The Moto G6 Plus starts 2019 right with a fresh slice of Android Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
google project soli fcc approval
Mobile

FCC approves Google’s research into radar controls for smart devices

Touchscreens are useful, but they're old tech. We need something new. Google's Project Soli, a radar-based control scheme that would allow users to make simple gestures to control devices, has been approved by the U.S. FCC.
Posted By Mark Jansen
lg watch w7 review feat
Product Review

Mechanical hands can’t make the LG Watch W7’s drab design interesting

The LG Watch W7 is a Wear OS smartwatch, but it differentiates itself from the pack by offering mechanical watch hands. We appreciate LG’s efforts to try something new, but the execution on the W7 is flawed.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best weightlifting apps
Mobile

Looking to build some serious muscle? These weightlifting apps will pump you up

Want to get ripped but can't stand generalized fitness apps? These are the best weightlifting apps with a focus on gains, form, muscle targeting, and the other features that you're really looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google aims to dominate CES this year, triples its floor space from 2018

CES 2019 kicks off on January 8 in Las Vegas, and Google Assistant and the Google Home smart home ecosystem promise to outdo last year's massive presence when "Hey Google" ads were everywhere you looked.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite Netflix films and TV shows but don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to dfownload movies and TV series from Netflix in iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
roku ultra vs amazon fire tv nvidia shield apple apps screenshot
Home Theater

Roku’s app ditches the hardware, becomes a one-stop streaming shop

No longer content to simply make dumb TVs smart, Roku has added its ad-supported Roku Channel to its iOS and Android apps. With plans for subscription content in the works, this could be the future of Roku's streaming strategy.
Posted By Simon Cohen