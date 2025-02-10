Apple Sports App adds NASCAR coverage ahead of 2025 season

—As the Daytona 500 approaches this weekend, Apple has added NASCAR coverage to the Apple Sports app that launched last year. Since launching in February 2024, the Apple Sports app has gradually added coverage for various sports leagues. However, it started to gain traction last fall when the college football season began.

This free app allows iPhone users to follow their favorite teams, leagues, and tournaments, providing real-time scores, statistics, schedules, and news. It also features “Live Activities,” enabling users to view live scores and updates directly on their iPhone Lock Screen, Dynamic Island, and Apple Watch.

The Apple Sports app is designed to be fast and user-friendly. Its simple interface makes it easy to find the information you need. Users can customize the app to follow only the teams and leagues that interest them.

Release notes for the Apple Sports app version 2.5 say:

Start your engines! NASCAR is now on Apple Sports. Get live race coverage and leaderboard updates, starting with the Daytona 500.

Spring Training is here. Follow your favorite teams as they get ready for the MLB season.

The Apple Sports app offers coverage beyond just U.S. sports leagues. It includes a variety of international competitions such as the Bundesliga, Champions League, Conference League, EFL Championship, Europa League, FA Cup, FBS and FCS NCAA College Football, LaLiga, League Cup, LIGA MX, Ligue 1, Men’s College Basketball, MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, Premier League, Serie A, WNBA, and Women’s College Basketball.

You can download the Apple Sports app on the App Store on your iPhone 16 and other supported phones.