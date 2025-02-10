 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Sports App adds NASCAR coverage ahead of 2025 season

By
The Apple Sports app on iPhone shows NASCAR coverage.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

—As the Daytona 500 approaches this weekend, Apple has added NASCAR coverage to the Apple Sports app that launched last year. Since launching in February 2024, the Apple Sports app has gradually added coverage for various sports leagues. However, it started to gain traction last fall when the college football season began.

This free app allows iPhone users to follow their favorite teams, leagues, and tournaments, providing real-time scores, statistics, schedules, and news. It also features “Live Activities,” enabling users to view live scores and updates directly on their iPhone Lock Screen, Dynamic Island, and Apple Watch.

Recommended Videos

The Apple Sports app is designed to be fast and user-friendly. Its simple interface makes it easy to find the information you need. Users can customize the app to follow only the teams and leagues that interest them.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Release notes for the Apple Sports app version 2.5 say:

  • Start your engines! NASCAR is now on Apple Sports. Get live race coverage and leaderboard updates, starting with the Daytona 500.
  • Spring Training is here. Follow your favorite teams as they get ready for the MLB season.

The Apple Sports app offers coverage beyond just U.S. sports leagues. It includes a variety of international competitions such as the Bundesliga, Champions League, Conference League, EFL Championship, Europa League, FA Cup, FBS and FCS NCAA College Football, LaLiga, League Cup, LIGA MX, Ligue 1, Men’s College Basketball, MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, Premier League, Serie A, WNBA, and Women’s College Basketball.

You can download the Apple Sports app on the App Store on your iPhone 16 and other supported phones.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Get ready for 2025 with Apple’s massive New Year Fitness+ update
The Apple Fitness Plus icon on an Apple TV.

Apple has assembled its largest New Year’s program and feature update for Apple Fitness+ since its launch, all ready for your 2025 plans to be more fit and healthier. In addition to a completely new strength program and a new sport to train for, there are new guest trainers and some in-depth courses for difficult to master yoga and meditation poses and techniques.

An all-new three-week course of full-body strength workouts arrives as one of the two complete programs, and what makes it different from others is the entire training team has come together to create the plan. It’s the first time this has been possible, and there’s a great deal of excitement surrounding it, which promises to make the sessions upbeat and fun. The focus changes each week, and the program has been designed to be repeated to build consistency.

Read more
I’m giving up on Apple Photos
The Apple Photos logo on an iPhone.

A little over a year ago, I wrote about a very silly purchase that I made. I signed up for a 2TB Google One plan, even though I was already paying for a 2TB iCloud plan.

My intention was simple. I liked having all of my images in Apple Photos since I regularly use an iPhone, but I also wanted a reliable place to access all of my pictures when I use an Android phone. As such, I took it upon myself to back up and organize all my pictures across Google Photos and Apple Photos simultaneously.

Read more
This iOS 18 feature shares your photos with Apple. How to turn it off
A close-up of the Apple Photos app on an iPhone 16.

A relatively new Apple feature makes visual search much more powerful. It also raises privacy concerns, according to developer Jeff Johnson.

Starting with iOS 18 and macOS 15, Apple introduced Enhanced Visual Search (EVS) in the Photos app. This new technology builds on the company’s existing Visual Look Up (VLU) feature, enabling your device to identify landmarks and points of interest in your photos. In doing so, it enhances visual search functionality, allowing you to leave prompts like “Show me photos from the beach” or “Show me photos of sunsets.”

Read more