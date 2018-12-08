Digital Trends
Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 now available on the Apple Store for $150

Aaron Mamiit
Apple has released the first Beddit Sleep Monitor since it acquired the company in 2017, with the device now available on the Apple Store with a price tag of $150.

The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5, which is compatible with the iPhone 5s and later, does not feature any significant changes from the 3.0 version. Apple made a slight design adjustment to the hardware, while launching a new version for the device’s iOS app.

The sleep tracking device works the same way as it did years ago, when Beddit was not yet under Apple’s wing. The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is a flat and soft sensor strip that is 2 millimeters thin and powered through USB. Unlike other devices that people need to wear to collect sleep data, the Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is meant to be placed under the sheets.

The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 automatically tracks a wide array of data, including sleeping time, heart rate, breathing patterns, and snoring patterns for up to two people. The device also logs temperature and humidity, to find out the ideal bedroom environment for a restful sleep.

Users will be able to view the data collected by the Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 through the official Beddit app, though they will need to upgrade their iPhone or iPad to iOS 12 for proper pairing with the sensor strip. Users who have an Apple Watch will also be able to receive notifications for sleep reports and reminders when bedtime is approaching.

The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is just one of the many recent health-focused initiatives by Apple, mostly involving the Apple Watch. One of the headline features of the Apple Watch Series 4, the ability to take electrocardiogram measurements of the wearer’s heart, was recently rolled out after receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To take an ECG measurement using the latest version of the Apple Watch, users will only have to open the app on the wearable device, and then place their finger on the Digital Crown until the process is completed. The smartwatch will measure the electrical activity of the user’s heartbeat, which will help diagnose heart disease and other illnesses, and will also warn users if they have irregular heartbeats.

