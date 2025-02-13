 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple locks February 19 for product reveal. All signs point at an iPhone SE

By
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.
Apple iPhone SE (2022) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

A new Apple device is on the horizon. Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has just shared a cryptic social post about “the newest member of the family,” set for a reveal on February 19. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple chief is drumming up hype for the iPhone SE refresh.

The upcoming smartphone is touted to be the biggest overhaul for the “SE” line in years. As per Bloomberg, it will be the first iPhone to come equipped with an in-house modem, ditching long-time partner, Qualcomm. Down the road, such modems will appear in the mainline iPhones and iPads, as well.

Recommended Videos

Tim Cook teases the new iPhone SE. https://t.co/b14XZfylgL

&mdash; Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 13, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Another reason why the next-gen iPhone SE has stirred strong excitement is a long-overdue design change. It will likely embrace a modern aesthetic language, ditching the thick bezels and physical Touch ID in favor of Face ID authentication and slimmer bezels similar to the iPhone 14 series.

Thanks to the design makeover, the display as well as the battery are rumored to be getting a lift in size and capacity, respectively. Both of them are welcome upgrades. The Lightning port will also be gone, for good, to make way for USB-C port on the fourth-gen iPhone SE.

iPhone SE 4 leak by Majin Bu.
Leak-based iPhone SE 4 mockups. Majin Bu

Over the past few weeks, some leak-based concepts and alleged case renders have given us a glimpse of a familiar design, with one crucial change. There’s just one camera at the back, without any unsightly hump around it.

Notably, it might hit the shelves as the most affordable Apple device to run Apple Intelligence. By that extension, we are expecting an A18 series processor and a minimum 8GB of RAM. Will Apple finally end its stingy streak with internal storage? Well, we’re neither too sure about that, nor too hopeful.

Renders of the iPhone SE 4 from Spigen.
Spigen

So far, all signs point towards an iPhone SE overhaul that is worth the wait. Fresh looks, blazing fast innards, and an AI-driven software to match. And that raises an all-too-important question: Are we in for another price hike?

Industry veterans are predicting a price tag worth around $500 to make up for all that extensive makeover. To recall, the current-gen iPhone SE landed in the market at $430, with many attributing its generation over generation price hike to the proverbial 5G tax.

With the next iPhone SE, Apple is seriously upping the ante for hardware upgrades, so brace for a financial impact.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The phone I’m most excited about in 2025 is not an iPhone
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra's camera.

I’m usually pretty excited about every new or upcoming phone release, and although a lot of my time at the moment is spent thinking about the intriguing Apple iPhone 17 Air, and I continue to love my iPhone 16 Pro Max, it's another smartphone that has got me all hot under the collar. It’s the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the sequel to my favorite camera phone of 2024, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, while I’m really keen to see it, I’m also very aware it has a great deal to live up to.
It’s the best of Leica and Xiaomi

Xiaomi has an ongoing partnership with camera maker Leica, and the 14 Ultra truly represents what the two are capable of when working together. I’d already seen how committed Leica was to mobile photography when it worked with Huawei, and I can track back my enjoyment of photography to some of the first Leica and Huawei phones, such as the Huawei P9 and Mate 10 Pro.

Read more
Another AI assistant for iPhone? This one’s different
Le Chat on iPhone.

Did we really need another AI assistant on the iPhone? Perhaps not, but a new one has arrived. Le Chat, developed by Mistral, is a French-based AI assistant that was previously only available online. It has now been launched on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Once called Europe’s great hope for AI, Le Chat uses Mistral’s native language models, such as Mistral Large and Pixtral Large. Thus, the app competes with other AI chatbots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Read more
The U.K. wants unchecked access to all iPhones worldwide
A person holding an iPhone in their hand.

In 2016, the FBI requested Apple to grant it an iOS backdoor access, but the company rejected it, with the “No” coming straight from CEO Tim Cook. In 2021, Apple even sued an Australian company that unlocked an iPhone for the same federal law enforcement agency.

Apple is once again at a security crossroads that could pose an existential threat to its iPhone business, and the privacy of users across the globe. According to The Washington Post, the British government has ordered Apple to give them “blanket” access to the encrypted materials saved by iPhone users on the iCloud online storage drive.

Read more