Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple wants app developers to be a lot clearer about subscription costs

Trevor Mogg
By
apple wants app developers to be a lot clearer about subscription costs in subscriptions
Apple

It’s sometimes tricky to know where you are with in-app subscriptions, and before you know it you’ve signed up to something without realizing the full cost. It’s often down to the sometimes sneaky way that some developers incorporate details of such purchases into their software, leading to more sales than they might otherwise have achieved.

For those with iPhones and iPads, Apple is now having a stab at addressing the issue after updating its guidelines to encourage developers to be more up front with cost information when it comes to in-app subscriptions.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, the new information states more plainly that the actual billing price of a subscription must be clearly shown to those using the app.

Apple says, for example, that the total amount for an annual subscription should be shown prominently on the display so the user knows exactly how much they’ll be paying when they hit the buy button. The company says that while it’s fine for the app to present a breakdown of the equivalent annual price, or the savings when compared to weekly or monthly subscriptions, “these additional elements should be displayed in a subordinate position and size to the annual price,” adding, “This ensures that users are not misled.”

In addition, for extra clarity, Apple suggests to developers that when describing the methods of charging and subscription management, they could use text similar to the following:

Payment will be charged to your Apple ID account at the confirmation of purchase. The subscription automatically renews unless it is canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. You can manage and cancel your subscriptions by going to your App Store account settings after purchase.

To cancel a subscription,  hit Settings on your iOS device, then iTunes & App Store, and then tap on your Apple ID at the top of the display. Next, hit View Apple ID and enter your password or fingerprint when asked. Then it’s a case of tapping Subscriptions to reveal the ones you have running, and selecting any that you want to cancel before confirming your decision.

Apple also insists that an app with a free trial must clearly show how long the free period will last and state that a payment will be automatically charged to the user’s account once the trial is over — if they choose not to cancel the subscription beforehand.

We’ll have wait to discover the impact — if any — of Apple’s revamped developer guidelines, and also if Apple will take steps to enforce its rules.

Subscriptions have become a popular way for app developers to monetize their work. Other options include selling the app in a one-off purchase, or giving it away for free and generating revenue via ads.

During a subscriber’s first year of service, a developer receives 70 percent of the subscription price at each billing cycle, minus applicable taxes. After a subscriber accumulates one year of paid service, a developer’s net revenue increases to 85 percent of the subscription price, minus taxes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for January 2019
android vs ios v apps
Mobile

5G Android vs. 4G LTE iPhone: Which is the better choice in 2019?

While Android manufacturers release the first 5G handsets in 2019, Apple is expected to hold out for 2020. Should you nab an Android phone this year and take advantage of the latest in wireless technology, or stay in the Apple ecosystem? We…
Posted By Rose Behar
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Google exec sparks controversy with Pixel 3 vs. iPhone XS photo tweet

Which picture do you prefer? That's the debate raging after a Google executive shared two images comparing a picture taken with the iPhone XS with a photo from the Google Pixel 3 taken with Night Sight mode.
Posted By Andy Boxall
moto e5 play sidewalk lifestyle
Mobile

Nokia 2V vs. Motorola Moto E5 Play: Ultra-affordable phones face off

Are you looking got a phone that does everything you need for under $100? Nokia has released the Nokia 2V for that market, but it's up against the excellent Moto E5 Play. Which is better? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
walmart apple airpods alternative deal photive
Deals

Looking for wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives are $115 off

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods pretty much dominate the market, but that doesn't they are the only option available to you. Walmart is offering a $115 discount on a pair of Photive Wireless Earbuds right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Home Theater

The best MP3 players of 2018 cram tons of music into a small package

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? Don't sweat it. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? No worries. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall
nokia 7 plus full review 14
Mobile

Leaked posters claim the Nokia 9 PureView will be revealed next month

The Nokia 9 PureView may be one of the most unusual-looking phones currently rumored for release, due to its five-lens camera (and two additional sensors) setup on the back. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Food Network In the Kitchen
Mobile

‘In the Kitchen’ app helps you cook using voice commands

Looking for an easy-to-follow app while cooking? Food Network's In the Kitchen app now helps you make meals with voice commands. The app gives you access to more than 70,000 recipes, whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Brenda Stolyar
iPhone 7 Plus
Mobile

Go ahead, dunk them -- the best waterproof phones don't mind

Whether you're looking for a phone you can use in the bath, or you just want that extra peace of mind, waterproof phones are here and they're amazing. Check out our selection of the best ones you can buy.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy m news 1
Mobile

Samsung's first phones with an Infinity-V display are finally here

Samsung is finally releasing phones with its new Infinity-V display. The company has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones, which boast edge-to-edge displays with an Infinity-V cutout, plus decent specs at an affordable…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

U.S. government files criminal charges against China’s Huawei

After months of tensions, the U.S. government filed charges against Huawei for counts of bank fraud, theft of technology from T-Mobile, and more. Specifically, many of the charges seem to be against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

The Coolpad Surf is the first hot spot that uses T-Mobile's 600MHz band

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T and Rush System are using 5G to create the 'hospital of the future'

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
doogee s90 product impressions in hand
Mobile

The tough Doogee S90 has power for days and can see in the dark

Rugged phones are excellent if you often find yourself in locations hazardous to a normal phone. Doogee's S90 offers a titanium alloy build and a range of additional modules, but is it good enough? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen