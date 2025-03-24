 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple is finally fixing the alarm situation on its smartwatches

By
A person wearing the Apple Watch Series 3.
Apple Watch Series 3 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple is prepping the release of a thoughtful new feature that will bring some peace of mind to smartwatch users. The upcoming watchOS 11.4 update will give users an option to activate the alarm sound even when the Apple Watch is put on silent mode.

The change was first spotted in the update notes for watchOS 11.4 RC (Release Candidate) built, which means the stable update is right around the corner. “An option to allow Sleep Wake Up alarm to break through Silent Mode,” says the release document.

Recommended Videos

In its current shape, the Silent Mode only provides vibration-based haptic feedback for all kinds of alerts, including alarm rings. After all, the whole idea behind it is to keep audible distractions at bay.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

watchOS 11.4 Notes:

This update includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

– Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be added to the Home app as well as used in scenes, automations, or simply say &quot;Siri, clean the living room.&quot;
– An option to allow…

&mdash; Aaron (@aaronp613) March 24, 2025

There are, however, scenarios when a sound cue could come in handy. For example, if you’re charging your watch near your bed while silent mode is enabled, you would ideally want it to play the wake-up alarm.

An alarm should beep. Period.

A healthy few people aren’t comfortable with sleeping with a watch on their wrist, because it’s an uncomfortable experience to begin with. Moreover, a strong alarm vibration on the wrist isn’t always the most pleasant way to wake up each morning.

I fall into the latter category. From time to time, however, I keep my Apple Watch close to my headrest so that I can hear the alarm beep the next morning. So far, that has meant keeping the watch in general mode, but watchOS 11.4 will finally allow some much-needed flexibility.

What is changing?

A person wearing the titanium Apple Watch Series 10.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple is adding a new “Break Through Silent Mode” feature, that allows users to enable audio cues for wake-up alerts. It will be listed as a dedicated toggle and can be enabled or disabled on a per-alarm basis.

In case you aren’t familiar with enabling silent mode on the Apple Watch, it’s a pretty straightforward process. Just press the side button on the smartwatch to open the Control Center, and tap on the bell icon. You can also enable it from within the Watch app installed on your iPhone by going to the Sounds & Haptics section.

In silent mode, only the audio cues are disabled, but vibration alerts are still active. If you seek to disable both, you can toggle the Do Not Disturb focus mode. To activate it, open the Control Center on your Apple Watch, and tap on the crescent moon icon to silence haptic and audio alerts of all kinds.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Heart disease kills the most Americans every year — smartwatches might save us
A person wearing the Fossil Gen 5e smartwatch.

The American Heart Association just released its 2025 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update report with some critically important stats. It mentions that heart-related diseases, which are on an upward trajectory across the globe, are the leading cause of death in the U.S.

The findings, which have been published in the Circulation journal, note that thousands of people die of cardiovascular disease in the country each day. The toll is so high that heart-related deaths account for more than the combined number of cancer-related and road accident casualties.

Read more
Government demands answers from Apple over iOS 18 performance problems
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Soon after Apple began the public rollout of iOS 18 — loaded with the Apple Intelligence stack — there were plenty of negative reports documenting sluggish performance, camera woes, UI status, and more.

Today, Apple has received a stern notice from India’s consumer watchdog over the performance issues encountered by iPhone users after installing the update. It is not quite the same as “Apple deliberately slowing down old iPhones,” because the iOS 18 woes also affect the latest iPhone models. The notice was issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), a regulatory agency that oversees consumer grievances and violations of their rights, while also conducting investigations and issuing orders related to recalls.

Read more
High blood pressure monitoring may finally come to the Apple Watch in 2025
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 on someone's wrist.

The Apple Watch is no longer just a smart wearable that doubles as a status symbol. The wrist-based powerhouse is capable of saving lives thanks to a bevy of different features, but there's one area — blood pressure readings — that Apple has never been able to crack. Now, a new rumor hints that the necessary sensors could come to the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

It's a technology that Apple has tried to crack for a while now, but Mark Gurman said in his Power On! newsletter that we might see blood pressure sensors in the next iteration of the Apple Watch. Based on these early reports, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 will be able to alert users when their blood pressure is too high.

Read more