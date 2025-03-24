Apple is finally fixing the alarm situation on its smartwatches

Apple is prepping the release of a thoughtful new feature that will bring some peace of mind to smartwatch users. The upcoming watchOS 11.4 update will give users an option to activate the alarm sound even when the Apple Watch is put on silent mode.

The change was first spotted in the update notes for watchOS 11.4 RC (Release Candidate) built, which means the stable update is right around the corner. “An option to allow Sleep Wake Up alarm to break through Silent Mode,” says the release document.

In its current shape, the Silent Mode only provides vibration-based haptic feedback for all kinds of alerts, including alarm rings. After all, the whole idea behind it is to keep audible distractions at bay.

watchOS 11.4 Notes: This update includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including: – Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be added to the Home app as well as used in scenes, automations, or simply say "Siri, clean the living room."

There are, however, scenarios when a sound cue could come in handy. For example, if you’re charging your watch near your bed while silent mode is enabled, you would ideally want it to play the wake-up alarm.

An alarm should beep. Period.

A healthy few people aren’t comfortable with sleeping with a watch on their wrist, because it’s an uncomfortable experience to begin with. Moreover, a strong alarm vibration on the wrist isn’t always the most pleasant way to wake up each morning.

I fall into the latter category. From time to time, however, I keep my Apple Watch close to my headrest so that I can hear the alarm beep the next morning. So far, that has meant keeping the watch in general mode, but watchOS 11.4 will finally allow some much-needed flexibility.

What is changing?

Apple is adding a new “Break Through Silent Mode” feature, that allows users to enable audio cues for wake-up alerts. It will be listed as a dedicated toggle and can be enabled or disabled on a per-alarm basis.

In case you aren’t familiar with enabling silent mode on the Apple Watch, it’s a pretty straightforward process. Just press the side button on the smartwatch to open the Control Center, and tap on the bell icon. You can also enable it from within the Watch app installed on your iPhone by going to the Sounds & Haptics section.

In silent mode, only the audio cues are disabled, but vibration alerts are still active. If you seek to disable both, you can toggle the Do Not Disturb focus mode. To activate it, open the Control Center on your Apple Watch, and tap on the crescent moon icon to silence haptic and audio alerts of all kinds.