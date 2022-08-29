 Skip to main content
The Apple Watch Pro may be bad news for your watch band collection

Cristina Alexander
By

If you’re anticipating the reveal of the Apple Watch Pro at next week’s Far Out event, you may want to look out for this little detail. There’s a rumor going around that the Apple Watch Pro may not be compatible with your existing Apple Watch bands.

According to a post by Weibo user Uncle Pan (via MacRumors), the Apple Watch Pro will have a 47mm/48mm screen, complete with a flat, squared-out display. That means that the watch strap will be a little wider than the 41mm/45mm bands that are currently being used for the Apple Watch Series 7. Despite the strap having the same design as the existing ones, this change may force Apple Watch customers to pay extra money for new bands.

The back of a blue Braided Solo Loop Band on the Apple Watch Series 7.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The prices of the Apple Watch bands range between $50 and $850, depending on the style and material in which they’re made. The silicone bands are always on the lower end of the price range, while the braided straps cost $100. The most expensive watch strap in the Apple store is the leather Apple Watch Hermès – 41mm Fauve Barénia Gourmette Double Tour.

The Apple Watch Pro, which will launch alongside WatchOS 9 and Apple Watch Series 8, will possibly cost about $1,000. The higher price is likely due to it having a bigger screen, longer battery life, and increased durability. Even with those improvements, folks aren’t going to be happy about the prospect of spending extra money on new bands — especially if they’ve amassed a large collection of Apple Watch bands over the years.

As with any rumor, there is a speck of hope for you and your wallet. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted that the current bands will still be compatible with the Apple Watch Pro. His only concern is that they may not fit well or look as great given the watch’s size and design. It’s difficult to say which rumor is true, but it’s definitely a point to watch out for when the Apple Watch Pro is made official next Wednesday.

