This deal gets you an Apple Watch for under $150 — no strings attached

One of the best Apple Watch deals continues to be at Walmart. For $149, you can grab yourself the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) 40mm. It’s proving incredibly popular but is still hanging on in terms of stock levels. Alternatively, depending on where you live, you might be able to still snag the 44mm model for just $179 but stock is getting extremely tough to track down for that one. Focus on the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) 40mm and you get a great smartwatch for $130 off the regular price. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE (1st gen) is a good option for anyone who wants many of the features that the best smartwatches but doesn’t mind missing out on a few key details and a performance boost in exchange for a much lower price tag. At launch, the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) was considered to be the best Apple Watch for most people and while the second generation is available now, it’s still pretty good.

It’s particularly well-suited to anyone with an active lifestyle or that is keen to become more active. It’s able to track all your daily activities such as the steps you take, how often you stand up, and how many calories you burn. The Apple Watch Ring System is a great way to motivate you with awards to earn and challenges to compete in each month. It’s also capable of tracking many different types of workouts. These range from walking and running to Tai Chi and dancing, along with everything in between. It’s a great way to see how you’re progressing with relevant information like pace also monitored.

Besides that, it can potentially be a useful aid in times of problem. Fall detection is able to automatically call emergency services for you, while you’ll receive a notification in case of an irregular heart rhythm or unusually low or high heart rate.

During quieter moments, you can also use the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) to take calls, reply to texts, or check notifications from your phone, without needing to grab your phone from your pocket. It’s also possible to sync music and podcasts to your watch.

Packed with all the key features a smartwatch could need, the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) is a great entry point for many people who don’t want to spend a lot on a wearable just yet. Normally priced at $279, it’s down to $149 at Walmart. It’s likely to run out of stock sooner or later so if you’ve been trying to decide, this should be your time to commit.

