 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this Apple Watch for just $129 in the Labor Day sales

Albert Bassili
By
A person wears an Apple Watch SE displaying its apps.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Smartwatches have quickly become a very important utility, from helping us interface with our phones without pulling them out all the time or helping us with fitness tracking. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, then you’re probably familiar with the high prices many of the newest Apple watches go for. Luckily, Walmart has a great deal on the Apple Watch SE 1, which is still pretty great, and is going for $129, rather than the usual $329, a substantial discount we don’t usually see.

Why you should buy the 40mm Apple Watch SE 1

The Apple Watch SE almost needs no introduction, being the first budget-oriented Apple smartwatch on the market, and it was quite a surprise when it originally came out. While it doesn’t have all the latest and greatest sensors like Watch Series 8, it has a heart rate monitor that can sense irregular rhythms. It also has fall detection, which makes this a great option if you want to grab this for an elderly relative while being on a tight budget. Workout tracking is, of course, excellent, as you’d expect from Apple, and the included sleep tracker also gives you some nice information, although there’s no deep analysis, so don’t expect that here.

Sadly, the Watch SE 1 doesn’t come with the high-g sensor that’s needed for crash detection, which is a shame because the Watch SE 2 does have it, so if you’re thinking of going that route, take a look at our Apple Watch SE 2 vs. Apple Watch SE breakdown to see which one works better for you. In terms of battery life, you can get about two days out of it, maybe a bit more if you switch off things like the always-on screen, which is great for a budget smartwatch. We’ll also point out that this is the GPS and Cellular version, so you can make calls directly from this smartwatch, which we like at this price point.

Related

The Watch SE 1 was and still is a revolutionary smartwatch for Apple users, and with the deal from Walmart bringing it down to just $129 from $329, it offers great value. You’ll also be happy to know that the larger is also on sale from Walmart for just $159 rather than $359. While you’re here, check out the other Apple Watch deals, especially if you’d prefer the Watch SE 2 instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Apple Watch deals: The Series 8 is down to $329

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches out there. In general, Samsung, Google, Fitbit and Garmin have products that can compete, but there's something about the Apple touch that can't be mimicked. If you have an iPhone, AirPods, or a MacBook, your best option for easy pairing is an Apple Watch. Of course, Apple products come with a premium price. That's why we've picked out the best Apple Watch deals available. There are currently discounts on all the newest models like the Series 8, SE 2 and Ultra, as well as some older models like the Series 7. Check them out below.
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, 40mm, GPS) -- $268, was $298

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) remains a popular choice for anyone dipping their toe into the Apple Watch world without spending a fortune. Still a great choice for most people, the watch allows you to track all your daily activities from walks to runs, HIIT workouts, to tai chi or yoga. You can also monitor your calorie burn and steps taken with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings that are ideal for hikers. As well as that, there are high and low heart rate notifications, a heads up if your heart rate suddenly becomes irregular, and extensive notifications to save you from grabbing your phone.

Read more
Apple’s MagSafe Wireless Charger just got a little cheaper
Render of the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger on an iPhone.

Usually Apple deals are on pricey items like iPads and MacBooks. Today though, we're picking out a sweet deal for anyone who prefers to own official chargers. Usually priced at $39, you can buy the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for $30 from Woot today. Sure, it's only a $9 saving but that's $9 more than you could get elsewhere and it all adds up. The deal is available for a little while but it's also only available while stock lasts and Woot deals do sell out. If you're keen to buy one, do so now rather than later. If you're not sure, take a look at what we can tell you about it first.

Why you should buy the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger
One of the best wireless phone chargers around for Apple owners, the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger is the perfect accompaniment for all your Apple devices. Thanks to the wonders of MagSafe, its magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or above before providing up to 15W of wireless charging power.

Read more
Hurry — Google Pixel 7 just crashed to its cheapest-ever price
Google Pixel 7 home screen with rainbow gradient wallpaper in light

While rumors swirl on the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8, Amazon has discounted the 128GB model of the Google Pixel 7 to its lowest-ever price of $449, for savings of $150 on its original price of $599. There's no information on how long it will stay this cheap though, so if you need a new smartphone right now, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately. If you delay the transaction to tomorrow, we're not sure if the deal will still be available.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 is in our roundup of the best smartphones because it offers the best value, with a 6.3-inch display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and the Google Tensor G2 chip that combines with 8GB of RAM for smooth performance. For cameras, the smartphone packs a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens at the back, and a 10.8MP ultrawide selfie lens at the front. It ships with Android 13, the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, out of the box, and its Adaptive Battery can last more than 24 hours on a single charge, and more than 72 hours if you choose to activate the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Read more