 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash deal gets you an Apple Watch with cellular for $149

Aaron Mamiit
By
The screen of the Apple Watch SE showing its apps.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are several reasons to buy an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities, and if you’re interested, one of the cheapest ways to get these benefits is through this offer from Walmart for the first-generation Apple Watch SE. The smartwatch’s 40mm, GPS + cellular model is available for just $149, which is less than half its original price of $329 — a rare sight to see among Apple Watch deals. The $180 in savings probably won’t be available for long though, so it’s highly recommended to add the wearable device to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The first-generation Apple Watch SE pairs with your iPhone to receive notifications from your apps, and you can interact with them through various ways such as by sending replies. You can use the wearable device to make calls and send messages through your iPhone, but with cellular capabilities and a service plan from your carrier, you’ll be able to carry out these functions even if you’re away from your iPhone. The independent access to data will also come in handy for instances such as streaming music when you’re running, so you won’t need to carry your iPhone with you while you’re out.

In our comparison of the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, the first-generation Apple Watch SE misses out on a faster processor, improved accelerometer and gyroscope, and crash detection, but for the average user, these upgrades may be considered minimal. The Apple Watch SE features the same display resolution, battery life, and set of health sensors as the Apple Watch SE 2, and it can also be updated to the latest watchOS 9.

Related

Apple’s wearable devices rarely appear with discounts in smartwatch deals, so seeing the 40mm, GPS + cellular model of the first-generation Apple Watch SE at $180 off from Walmart is a surprise. You’ll only have to pay $149 — less than half its sticker price of $329 — for this smartwatch, which is a definite steal when you consider its capabilities. We’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available, but we think there’s not much time left. Get the first-generation Apple Watch SE with cellular capabilities for much cheaper than usual by proceeding with the purchase right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get 3 months of Audible Plus for free with this early Prime Day deal
The Audible app on a smartphone showing an audiobook, with a pair of headphones and an Amazon Echo Dot alongside.

While we haven't quite reached the big event itself, that hasn't stopped early Prime Day deals emerging, and we don't just mean physical items either. For instance, right now, you can sign up for Audible Premium Plus and gain three months entirely for free. After the three months expire, you pay $15 per month but there's nothing stopping you from canceling the subscription before then. All you need is to be a new customer and an existing Prime member. Keen to know if it's worth it for you? Let's take a look.

Why you should sign up for Audible Premium
Audible has been around for a long time, even before it became part of Amazon. Its library offers thousands of audio programs including audiobooks, podcasts, and a bunch more things you can listen to. While it's possible to buy individual items, a smarter system is to sign up for Audible Premium Plus. Audible Premium Plus gives you unlimited on-demand access to all kinds of audiobooks and Audible Originals. You can check out popular series like Harry Potter, or listen to Jennette McCurdy's popular memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died. As well as that, there are plenty of original recordings like Kevin Hart's Monsters and How to Tame Them which is only available on Audible.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals: Get a Samsung tablet for $129
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on carpet.

The Samsung Galaxy line runs the gamut from cheap everyday tablets to expensive powerhouses. No matter which budget bracket you're looking at, you should check out the best tablet deals first. On this list we go from $129 to $1,000 -- but everything here has a discount. Android tablets are a great alternative to iPads, especially if you're building up  a whole Samsung ecosystem. We update this page whenever we find better Samsung tablet deals, so if none of these are the right fit, check back soon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $129, was $159

Why Buy

Read more
Have an old iPhone? GameStop will give you great cash for it
GameStop mobile trade in program with phones and more

This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.
Apple’s iPhone lineup has some of the highest resale value amongst mobile devices, and that’s especially true right now at GameStop. GameStop offers some of the highest trade-ins for a number of iPhone models, with their offers in many cases besting the likes of Apple, Best Buy and even Gazelle. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to a newer iPhone model or just add some extra cash to your pocket, you don’t want to make a trade-in until you’ve dropped by GameStop for an offer.

 
Why you should trade-in your old iPhone at GameStop
Now is as good a time as any to trade in an old iPhone. With everything announced at Google I/O and the iPhone 15 launch event likely slated for Apple's usual September date, we know where old devices stand amongst both definitive and potential forthcoming devices. When you combine this timing with GameStop’s offers for old iPhone trade-ins, right now is a good opportunity to sell high. If you have an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can get as much as $900 at GameStop for a 1TB model, and the Apple iPhone 13 can bring you up to $578 if you have a well-treated 512GB model.

Read more