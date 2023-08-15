Flash deal gets you an Apple Watch with cellular for $149

There are several reasons to buy an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities, and if you’re interested, one of the cheapest ways to get these benefits is through this offer from Walmart for the first-generation Apple Watch SE. The smartwatch’s 40mm, GPS + cellular model is available for just $149, which is less than half its original price of $329 — a rare sight to see among Apple Watch deals. The $180 in savings probably won’t be available for long though, so it’s highly recommended to add the wearable device to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The first-generation Apple Watch SE pairs with your iPhone to receive notifications from your apps, and you can interact with them through various ways such as by sending replies. You can use the wearable device to make calls and send messages through your iPhone, but with cellular capabilities and a service plan from your carrier, you’ll be able to carry out these functions even if you’re away from your iPhone. The independent access to data will also come in handy for instances such as streaming music when you’re running, so you won’t need to carry your iPhone with you while you’re out.

In our comparison of the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, the first-generation Apple Watch SE misses out on a faster processor, improved accelerometer and gyroscope, and crash detection, but for the average user, these upgrades may be considered minimal. The Apple Watch SE features the same display resolution, battery life, and set of health sensors as the Apple Watch SE 2, and it can also be updated to the latest watchOS 9.

Apple’s wearable devices rarely appear with discounts in smartwatch deals, so seeing the 40mm, GPS + cellular model of the first-generation Apple Watch SE at $180 off from Walmart is a surprise. You’ll only have to pay $149 — less than half its sticker price of $329 — for this smartwatch, which is a definite steal when you consider its capabilities. We’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available, but we think there’s not much time left. Get the first-generation Apple Watch SE with cellular capabilities for much cheaper than usual by proceeding with the purchase right now.

