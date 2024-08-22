 Skip to main content
The Apple Watch SE 2 is at its lowest price since Prime Day

The Apple Watch SE 2 in the midnight color case and sports band.
Prime Day 2024 featured deals and discounts from many renowned consumer tech brands, with Apple leading the charge on several key promotions. While both MacBook and iPads received markdowns, one of the best deals we saw was for the Apple Watch SE 2. We’ve been tracking the SE 2’s price ever since Prime Day wrapped up, and the smartwatch finally hit its lowest price since the two-day Amazon extravaganza:

Right now, you can order the Apple Watch SE 2 through Amazon for just $190. At full price, this unit sells for $250. The lowest-recorded price for the SE 2 (thanks to Prime Day sales) was $170. 

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

If you’ve been looking for great smartwatch deals, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a feature-filled wearable that iPhone, iPad, and macOS fans will feel right at home with. Likewise, it’s a great smartwatch for anyone in need of some fitness-tracking tech. The SE 2 brings a lot of the same power and performance to the table as you’ll find on models like the Apple Watch 3. It’s also lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear. 

Rocking Apple’s S8 SiP with a 64-bit dual core processor, the SE 2 operates smoothy and reliably, nimbly navigating from one watch-face UI screen to the next. On top of its 32GB storage capacity, the SE 2 is designed to keep you limber, thanks to features like its Heart Rate, Medication, Mindfulness, Noise, and Sleep apps. And because you’ll be working with a Retina LTPO OLED display (which delivers up to 1000 nits for peak brightness), all of your metrics and other on-screen info should look crisp and clear.

On a full charge, you can expect up to 18 hours of battery life from the SE 2. If  you run out of juice, an hour-and-a-half of recharging should get you back up to 80% battery life! Other noteworthy features include running, cycling, swimming, and hiking tracking systems; along with a whole other bunch of exercises. It’s hard to say how long this deal is going to last, so if you want to score the Apple Watch SE 2 for $190, your best bet is to buy today! 

We also recommend checking out our big list of other Apple Watch deals. We have a solid list of more general Apple deals too.

