The Apple Watch SE 2 has a surprise early Prime Day deal today

Before we get too far into the details, we are here to let you know that we found one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals in 2024 — and it’s not even Prime Day yet! You can purchase the Apple Watch SE 2 for 24% off its original price. That means you can grab this coveted and popular smartwatch for just $189, making it a deal you certainly can’t miss out on. Keep reading to learn about this awesome sale and find out more information about the smartwatch that consumers can’t seem to get enough of. This is part of the greater early Prime Day deals, and it’s one of the best offers so far from Prime Day Apple deals.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

Are you looking to dive into the world of smartwatches? If so, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great option if you want a reliable, inexpensive and comfortable device. You will find everything you need on this device to keep you active, safe and connected. With features such as crash detection, enhanced workout metrics and emergency SOS, this smartwatch will ensure you are safe all the time. You can see more information at a glance with Smart Stack and redesigned apps in watchOS. The workout app also gives you a wide range of ways to train and exercise and offers advanced metrics for more insights on your workout, health and performance. The Apple Watch SE 2 isn’t only stylish, but it is also 50m water resistant and can be customized with various watch bands and faces.

Our Apple Watch SE 2 review states that the Apple Watch SE 2 strikes a nice balance between performance and price. There’s no doubt that there are fancier models out there, but maybe you only need a simple smartwatch.

Need more convincing of why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2? Head to Amazon to read customer reviews and find out more information about this watch. Don’t forget, with a $200 discount, you can purchase this versatile watch for just $189.