Amazon’s Prime Day deals pretty much always feature some of the best Prime Day Apple deals and that’s certainly the case here. Right now, there are deep discounts on the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) range. Today, you can buy the standard Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) for $199 thereby saving $50 off the regular price of $249. Its previous low this year was $219 so you’re saving a fair chunk off the usual price. Similar discounts apply for the Apple Watch SE 44mm (2nd gen) which is down to $229 from $279 with a previous low of $250 while the Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS + Cellular (2nd gen) is down to $279 from $329 with a previous low this year of $299. Want to know more? We’re here to help to make sure you snag one of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals around.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE 2 is best described as “simple, cheap, and brilliant” as our review explained. While the lack of an always-on screen may be disappointing to some people, it offers many of the benefits you’d get from a much more expensive Apple Watch. That easily makes it one of the best smartwatches for anyone who’s trying to keep costs down but wants something great to pair with their iPhone.

It’s 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE with our breakdown of the differences between the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE showing you just how much of an improvement it is. It’s able to track a huge wealth of workouts so you can check out your pace on a run, as well as monitor how far you swim, or simply how many calories you end up burning while dancing or participating in Tai Chi. While there’s no ECG feature, the Apple Watch SE 2 can still keep an eye on any abnormally high or low heart rates, as well as detect a fall or crash. It’s swim-proof to 50 meters and it has the same altimeter, accelerometer, and gyroscope as the Apple Watch Series 8.

It looks great too with thousands of apps to enrich your life and the option of installing one of the best Apple Watch faces too. WatchOS 10 when it launches later this year will make the watch even better.

Whether you want a cool watch on your wrist or something to help you track your workouts, you'll love the Apple Watch SE 2.

