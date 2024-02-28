 Skip to main content
This deal gets you one of the latest Apple Watches for under $200

The Apple Watch SE 2 with Nike Bounce watch face.
The Apple Watch brand has been on a rollercoaster ride of antics lately. First the Apple Watch is banned. Then, the Apple Watch isn’t banned. Like looking at a post-bender celeb, we collectively wonder, “What’s the Apple Watch up to now?” We warn you, though, that the answer might cost you more than a penny for your gossip. Why? Because the Apple Watch SE 2 — a model that never had any scrutiny placed against it — has been on sale. For example, right now, as part of great Apple Watch deals, you can get an Apple Watch SE 2 for just $189. That’s $60 off of its usual $249 price and more than enough of an “apology” for recent tirades to get us wanting to buy again. Check out the Apple Watch SE 2 for yourself via the button below or keep reading to get an overview of what our wearables experts felt about the watch and our take on the power of this deal.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

This Apple Watch SE 2 is the 2023 version of the Apple Watch SE 2. It is characterized by a clean display that rounds down into a solid bezel. Controls are streamlined in the Apple style, with a barely visible button and a low-profile knob. The electronic display is clear, bright, and crisp and turns off when not in use. We note in our Apple Watch SE 2 review how easy it is to set up your watch to not deliver you just any notification, making your watch a constant companion, not a constant alert beacon for work emails. In other words, the Apple Watch SE2 is a fitness tracking watch that is there for you when you’re ready for it, but won’t aggressively intrude on your routine.

And speaking of fitness tracking, this is one of the areas our expert reviewers found to be the most joyous of the Apple Watch SE 2. In the same way that its screen is non-intrusive, so is its fitness support. Even if you have one of the best iPhones, you likely don’t want to have to sync your watch to it before every exercise. With the Apple Watch SE 2, you don’t have to. All you need to do is tap the knob, select your workout, and go to get your heart rate, calorie burn, time elapsed, and GPS data all actively going. High-data workouts can become spontaneous again, and you’ll no longer need to have worries about losing data get in the way of doing what counts, the actual exercise.

So, is this a good deal on the Apple Watch SE 2? $60 is nearly a quarter of the price taken off (it is down to $189 from $249) and that’s pretty good for any official Apple product, as quality Apple deals are few and far between. With big sales not really expected to hit until summer’s possible Prime Day or the winter shopping season, if you want an Apple Watch, this is a regret-free deal to pick up now and its available by simply tapping the button below. Alternatively, check out the Apple Watch 9 alternatives we collected back during the drama for alternative fitness tracking watches you may enjoy.

